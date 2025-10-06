Facundo Yebne with FLY Miami Art participating at the Florence Biennale XV

Peace Many Shades One Message central panel of The Sublime Essence of Light and Darkness by Facundo Yebne FLY at Florence Biennale XV Italia in Pace from The Sublime Essence of Light and Darkness by Facundo Yebne FLY presented at Florence Biennale XV Fortezza da Basso Florence Firenze Illuminated panel from The Sublime Essence of Light and Darkness by Facundo Yebne FLY exhibited at Florence Biennale XV Fortezza da Basso Florence

Exploring unity through duality, Facundo Yebne with FLY Miami Art presents “The Sublime Essence of Light and Darkness” installation at Florence Biennale XV.

Art joins light and shadow into one field of meaning. UnityBeak invites visitors to build that union together during the Biennale.” — Facundo Yebne, artist

FLORENCE, TUSCANY, ITALY, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist Facundo Yebne (FLY) presents a major new installation at the Florence Biennale XV , titled The Sublime Essence of Light and Darkness: Unity and Dualism. The exhibition runs from October 18 to 26, 2025, at the Fortezza da Basso.The project explores the tension and harmony between opposites: light and darkness, individuality and collectivity, permanence and transformation. Through his signature use of the rubber duck as both playful symbol and philosophical tool, FLY situates his work within the lineage of Pop and Conceptual art while offering new ways for audiences and collectors to engage with accessible yet profound work.Installation DesignThe installation unfolds as a spatial journey composed of three zones that form a single unified narrative.The Shadow Realm introduces monochrome works reflecting on balance and opposition, including David, Yin and Yang, Full Moon, and Vespa Black and White. These pieces meditate on Florence’s historical gravitas and the eternal dialogue between presence and absence.At the center, the Unity Threshold merges black, white, and color. Here the viewer encounters Peace: Many Shades, One Message and Creation of Adam, compositions that embody reconciliation and the spark of unity within diversity.The path concludes in the Illuminated Realm, filled with chromatic celebration. Works such as Firenze Illuminated, Proud Love 2D, Italia in Pace, and Smiley affirm light as a communal force and color as a language of peace.At the heart of the exhibition stands UnityBeak, a participatory sculpture produced live during the Biennale. Over two weeks, Yebne transforms the act of creation into a shared experience. Visitors and collectors witness the piece evolving in real time, and each limited-edition document produced during the process carries the signature of authenticity and provenance.Conceptual PositioningThe project recalls Claes Oldenburg’s transformation of the everyday into the monumental and Ai Weiwei’s reinterpretation of common objects as social commentary. The rubber duck, familiar and universal, becomes a metaphor for resilience, community, and unity. By elevating an ordinary form to the level of cultural icon, Yebne connects humor and reflection, accessibility and critique.Technical and Material ApproachEach wall panel combines thousands of miniature resin ducks in varying scales, arranged on wood panels treated to museum conservation standards. The technique balances material democracy with precision, producing durable works suitable for both private collections and institutional display. Every piece is unique, emphasizing craftsmanship and conceptual coherence.Cultural Context and CollaborationThe project aligns with the Biennale’s tradition of bridging artistic innovation and humanist thought. In collaboration with LABA School of Art and Design students, beginning October 6, Yebne opens his atelier in Florence as a working studio, extending the Renaissance spirit of collective creation into the present.Impact and LegacyThe Sublime Essence of Light and Darkness functions across multiple registers: as visual spectacle, philosophical inquiry, and participatory experience. It dissolves boundaries between art and life, object and process, humor and reflection. By inviting the viewer to inhabit the space between light and shadow, FLY reaffirms the unifying power of art.Exhibition DetailsArtist: Facundo Yebne (FLY)Dates: October 18–26, 2025Location: Florence Biennale XV, Fortezza da BassoCity: Florence State/Province: Tuscany Country: ItalyContactWebsite: www.flymiami.art Instagram: @flymiami.artEmail: fy@designsuitesmiami.comPhone: +1 786 538 0490

