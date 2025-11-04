During Government Shutdown, CA Governor Candidate Sharifah Hardie Launches 'I Am My Neighbor’s Keeper' SNAP Initiative

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Sharifah Hardie calls on Californians to volunteer, donate, or use a ready‑to‑go script to help neighbors facing food insecurity and SNAP benefit delays.

Real change doesn’t wait for the government. Families face SNAP delays with no immediate update. Step up, check on neighbors, and donate to support volunteers delivering food and resources.” — Sharifah Hardie

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Governor candidate Sharifah Hardie today announced the launch of the “I Am My Neighbor’s Keeper” Initiative, a statewide effort encouraging all Californians to take independent action to support neighbors affected by SNAP benefit delays.With winter and the holidays fast approaching, many California families face uncertainty, limited access to groceries, and rising costs. Hardie emphasized that there is still no update on when November or future SNAP benefits will arrive, leaving millions at risk.Meanwhile, California's food crisis has intensified: in 2023, approximately 1.75 million households received CalFresh benefits, but by fiscal year 2024, the number of recipients had more than doubled to 5.38 million people, or 13.6% of the state’s population. Many residents cannot easily get to food pantries or ask for help, leaving them without essential resources. The initiative empowers individuals to act independently, checking in on neighbors, seniors, and families who may not have enough food.“Real change doesn’t wait for the government. It starts with each of us. Step outside, check on your neighbors, and make sure no one goes hungry,” said Sharifah Hardie, California Governor candidate.Hardie reminded Californians that while many organizations donate turkeys each holiday season, many families may not have anything to go with them. The initiative is designed to ensure that California families do not suffer because of bureaucracy or delays.Supporting Volunteers and Independent ActionThe campaign is asking supporters to donate to help volunteers take action. Donations provide supplies, logistics, and coordination so volunteers can reach families efficiently. Donations can be made at: https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com Suggested Donation Levels:$25 – Supplies for outreach materials$50 – Covers travel and coordination for neighborhood wellness checks$100 – Supports volunteer recruitment and logistical coordination$250 – Expands outreach to multiple neighborhoods, helping dozens of familiesFor individuals who cannot volunteer formally but still want to help, the campaign provides a ready‑to‑use neighbor contact script:Sample Neighbor Contact Script:<--Begin Script-->Hello,My name is [Your Name], and I live in this neighborhood. SNAP benefits have been delayed, and there is still no update on when November or future benefits will arrive. I want to make sure everyone has enough food, especially with the holidays coming.If you need help, I can:Deliver groceries or mealsShare information about local food banksConnect you with volunteers for ongoing supportWe want to make sure no one goes without basic necessities. Please let me know if you or someone you know could use assistance.<--End Script-->“This initiative is about more than providing food, it’s about building community solidarity and trust,” Hardie said. “California is strongest when individuals take responsibility for one another. By stepping up, whether through volunteering or reaching out on your own, we ensure no one is left behind during SNAP delays or economic strain.”The initiative complements Hardie’s broader campaign goals of food security, community empowerment, and grassroots solutions, encouraging Californians to act locally while systemic solutions are addressed at state and federal levels.Residents interested in learning more about Sharifah Hardie or supporting the initiative can visit: https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com About Sharifah HardieSharifah Hardie is a business leader, media personality, and community advocate running for Governor of California. She is the founder of Ask Sharifah Consulting Firm, connecting people with solutions and strengthening local communities. Her campaign focuses on food insecurity, homelessness, and grassroots empowerment, offering Californians a candidate committed to tangible results.

