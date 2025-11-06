FAA Flight Groundings & SNAP Delays From Government Shutdown Sparks Action from CA Governor Candidate Sharifah Hardie

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

California Governor Candidate Sharifah Hardie urges volunteers to help neighbors amid FAA flight groundings and SNAP delays during historic shutdown

Every hour counts. Families face SNAP delays, flights are grounded, and communities need immediate support. Californians must step up now” — Sharifah Hardie

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Governor candidate Sharifah Hardie is calling on Californians to take immediate action as the longest government shutdown in U.S. history now surpasses 35 days. Approximately 700,000 federal employees have been furloughed without pay, with another 700,000 working unpaid, leaving families, communities, and essential services at risk.With the FAA preparing to ground more flights, residents could face canceled travel plans and disrupted holidays. SNAP benefit delays continue, leaving millions of California families uncertain about accessing food, particularly as the holidays approach. California’s agriculture drives the nation’s food supply, making the stakes critical.“Real change doesn’t wait for the government. Families face SNAP delays with no immediate update. Step up, check on neighbors, and donate to support volunteers delivering food and resources,” said Sharifah Hardie. “Now is the time for Californians to remember we are our neighbor’s keeper. If we act together, we can protect our families, farms, and future.”The initiative empowers residents to act independently, checking in on neighbors, seniors, and families who may not have enough food. Californians can volunteer, donate, or use a ready-to-go script to help neighbors facing food insecurity and SNAP benefit delays.Supporting Volunteers and Independent ActionCampaign contributions help fund volunteer efforts, including supplies, logistics, and coordination to reach families efficiently. Donations can be made at: https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com Suggested Donation Levels:$25 – Supplies for outreach materials$50 – Covers travel and coordination for neighborhood wellness checks$100 – Supports volunteer recruitment and logistical coordination$250 – Expands outreach to multiple neighborhoods, helping dozens of familiesSample Neighbor Contact Script:<--Begin Script-->Hello,My name is [Your Name], and I live in this neighborhood. SNAP benefits have been delayed, and there is still no update on when November or future benefits will arrive. I want to make sure everyone has enough food, especially with the holidays coming.If you need help, I can:Deliver groceries or mealsShare information about local food banksConnect you with volunteers for ongoing supportWe want to make sure no one goes without basic necessities. Please let me know if you or someone you know could use assistance.<--End Script-->“This initiative is about more than providing food; it’s about building community solidarity and trust,” Hardie said. “California is strongest when individuals take responsibility for one another. By stepping up, whether through volunteering, donating, or reaching out on your own, we ensure no one is left behind during SNAP delays, economic strain, or government shutdowns.”The initiative complements Hardie’s broader campaign goals of food security, community empowerment, and grassroots solutions, encouraging Californians to act locally while systemic solutions are addressed at state and federal levels.Residents interested in learning more about Sharifah Hardie or supporting the initiative can visit: https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com About Sharifah HardieSharifah Hardie is a business leader, media personality, and community advocate running for Governor of California. She is the founder of Ask Sharifah Consulting Firm, connecting people with solutions and strengthening local communities. Her campaign focuses on food insecurity, homelessness, and grassroots empowerment, offering Californians a candidate committed to tangible results.

