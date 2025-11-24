The People’s Chamber of Commerce Launches to Empower Individuals Through Connection and Collaboration

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

A people centered chamber offering free membership, resources, and a collaborative network that helps members move toward financial freedom.

We The People have the power to create financial freedom through collaboration. Together, we rise.” — Sharifah Hardie

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People’s Chamber of Commerce, known as TPCOC, announces its launch as a nonprofit business, economic, and civic leadership institution created to put people first. Founded by Sharifah Hardie, who serves as Founder, CEO, and National President, the Chamber was established to ensure that individuals, families, and communities have access to real opportunities without financial barriers.TPCOC was built on a simple belief that people are often overlooked in politics, government, and business. Inspired by the opening words of the United States Constitution, We The People, the Chamber is dedicated to restoring the idea that progress begins with individuals, not institutions. The Chamber also embraces the truth that financial freedom is true freedom. TPCOC focuses on connection, empowerment, and collaborative economic strength as the foundation for personal and financial independence.The People’s Chamber of Commerce offers a Membership Directory that allows members to connect, collaborate, find support, and discover opportunities within the community. The directory ensures that every person has a place to be seen, valued, and included.TPCOC also introduces a Timebank that allows members to exchange time, skills, and services instead of money. Members earn one Freedom Credit for every hour they give and can use those credits to receive help from others. Every new member begins with five Freedom Credits. The Timebank keeps value circulating within the community, builds trust, and strengthens relationships through cooperation.“Our goal is to help people move toward financial freedom through collaboration,” said Sharifah Hardie. “When people support one another and share their abilities, they create real pathways to stability and growth. The People’s Chamber of Commerce was created to open doors for everyone.”In addition to the directory and Timebank, TPCOC intends to offer community programs, education, resources, and networking opportunities designed to uplift people and help them build a stronger future. The Chamber stands as a people centered institution committed to economic empowerment and shared opportunity.The People’s Chamber of Commerce will host its first in person Networking Mixer on Wednesday, January 14. Members and guests are invited to meet, connect, and learn more about how collaboration can support financial freedom and shared opportunity. This event marks the first public gathering for TPCOC and reflects the Chamber’s commitment to building strong community relationships.Event Time6 PMEvent DateWednesday, January 14Address18300 Gridley Road, Unit FArtesia, California 90701CostFree to attendSpace is limited. RSVP Today! Membership is open to the public at https://www.PeoplesChamber.org

