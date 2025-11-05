Racent(NicSRS) Unveils sslTrus CLM in Beijing, Automation Is the Future

sslTrus CLM Beijing Event Ray Zheng James Langman Peter Roybal

Co-hosted with Sectigo, this event marks a significant milestone in streamlining digital operations and security.

Today marks a pivotal moment for NicSRS. Our mission is always to connect all, integrate all while providing secure tools that simplify complexity. sslTrus CLM is the culmination of that vision.” — Ray Zheng

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Racent(NicSRS) successfully hosted a launch event for their innovative and powerful SSL automation solution – sslTrus CLM . The event, held on Oct 28th in Beijing, brought together industry leaders, partners, customers and media to witness the future of secure and efficient certificate management. sslTrus CLM is a solution that makes it easy to automate SSL installation, track SSL status, and ensure continuous security and compliance even for the most complex network infrastructure. sslTrus CLM, said to support both on-prem and SaaS, is especially ideal for banking, finance, government, e-commerce, telecommunication and other large enterprises.The event commenced with an opening address by James Langman, business development VP at Sectigo, who set the stage by highlighting the critical need for new solutions that can tackle probably the biggest challenges in WebPKI and digital certificate industry in over two decades -- 47-day SSL. It is in this context that industry leaders like Sectigo and Racent( NicSRS ) have stepped up with their solutions. The stage was then handed over to Ray Zheng and Peter Roybal.Ray Zheng, founder and CEO of NicSRS, presented the 3 core features that make sslTrus CLM stand out.1. Certificate management: Readily integrated with multiple public and private CAs and able to integrate with other SSL provider upon demand -- whichever CA SSL you're using, you're sure to be taken care of.2. Certificate automation: Automatic deployment and push operations. Integration with most popular cloud service providers, such as AWS, AliCloud, Tencent Cloud, and etc.3. Agility and observability: Certificate discovery and monitoring, compliance settings, log management, etc.Coming up next, Sectigo product director Peter Roybal gave a detailed introduction to recent development of Sectigo, sharing how Sectigo has been leading the security standards and introducing their latest innovations -- SCM and CaaS -- which guarantee to take care of certificate automation while upholding security and compliance.The event also featured live demonstrations of both sslTrus CLM and SCM, showcasing user interface, automated workflow capabilities and seamless integration with existing systems. During the interactive Q&A session followed, attendees have raised insightful questions and exchanged perspectives on the future of certificate management and the critical role of security in enterprise digital transformation.“Today marks a pivotal moment for Racent (NicSRS). Our mission is always to connect all, integrate all while providing secure tools that simplify complexity. sslTrus CLM is the culmination of that vision at current stage.”“We will soon introduce our sslTrus CaaS, including reseller version, which will provide a flexible, automatic and affordable solution for SMBs more in general.” Added by Ray Zheng, CEO of Racent/NicSRS.And of course, the event is not only remarkable for the CLM-SSL automation showcasing. A key highlight of the event – it’s cohosted by Sectigo and Racent who have been long-time strategic partners and friends. Both parties have showed strong alliance, trust and shared commitment through this event. It is without a doubt that together they will continue to shape the future of digital trust.

