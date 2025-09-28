Racent(NicSRS) to Host Launch and Demo Event for sslTrus CLM on Oct 28th, with Cohost Sectigo

sslTrus CLM Launch and Demo Event Invitation

To tackle the challenge of 47-day SSL, Racent(NicSRS) will present a live demo and QA for its award-winning sslTrus CLM (certificate lifecyle manager) on Oct 28

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Racent(NicSRS) will host a product launch and demo event for its sslTrus CLM (Certificate Lifecycle Manager) on Oct 28th in Beijing. And as cohost, Sectigo will also share their SCM solution in the event. This will be a great event for all attendees to get to know two different type of solutions to tackle the challenge of upcoming 47-day SSL/TLS certificates.sslTrus CLM (on-premise version) is an award-winning CLM solution able to handle even the most complex deployment scenarios, ideal for large enterprise-level customers, including banking, financing telecommunications and government, etc.Some of the powerful features supported by sslTrus CLM are:- Integrated with major CAs, like Sectigo, Digicert, CFCA, SHECA, GlobalSign and also some popular SSL resellers like racent.com/nicsrs.com;- A centralized dashboard to manage and view all the certificates issued and deployed. SSH Proxy is supported;- Self-developed clmBot to sync SSL from console to machine;- Integrated with most of WAF/SSL Gateway/Loadbalance hardware, such as F5, infosec, sangfor, and etc, even when those devices don't have APIs for SSL automation;- Integrated with PCA such as Microsoft CA, sslTrus CA and Sectigo PCA. More privcate CA could be added based on the requirement of clients;- Integrated with most of popular cloud service providers, including AWS, AliCloud, Tencent Cloud, and etc.This exclusive event is cohosted by Racent (NicSRS) & Sectigo, presenting a live product demo followed by an interactive Q&A session: an unmissable opportunity! Registration is now open through NicSRS linkedin event page or their contact emails.Location: JW Marriott Hotel BeijingDate: Tuesday, Oct 28thTime: 1:30 PM -- 5:30 PM (UTC+8)Book your seat for free: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7377885628774014976/ Racent(NicSRS) is a popular one-stop cloud resource provider and distributor that offers a wide range of products, including SSL certificates, S/MIME, code signing certificates, CaaS (certificate as a service), domain registration, web hosting, SiteLock, Plesk license, cPanel license, ispmanager and WHMCS, etc. The company also provides a comprehensive sales and billing management system and a powerful SSL automation platform.Sectigo is a leader in Digital Certificate Automation, and their solution include features like SSL certificate automation, device certificate (private CA) automation and more. The whole system is easy to set up and use, and could meet the requirement of certificate automation for most businesses in the world.

