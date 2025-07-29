NicSRS Announces Partnership with ispmanager

NicSRS Logo NicSRS+ispmanager

NicSRS joins forces with ispmanager to transform hosting landscape, bridging APAC & EMEA hosting markets.

NicSRS is always on the outlook for reliable, trusted and innovative partners. Our partnership with ispmanager is a natural strategic fit in 2025.” — Ray Zheng

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NicSRS is excited to announce its new partnership with ispmanager , a renowned web hosting control panel to manage hosting, server, websites and mail. As a leading security solution provider, NicSRS frequently rolls out new products and updates based on market trends and customer feedback, ensuring they always remain at the forefront of innovation and cybersecurity excellence.This partnership empowers the customer of NicSRS with one more option to manage their web hosting more effortlessly and more cost-friendly. Now NicSRS offers 4 of the most popular hosting control panels out there – cPanel, Plesk, aaPanel and ispmanager.NicSRS, “We are open to explore partnerships with companies from all over the world and are dedicated to providing our customers with the most affordable and diverse security products as well as solutions. This strategic partnership perfectly aligns with our development plans this year and with our commitment to building an ultimate one-stop platform for cloud resources."Along with NicSRS shared hosting , domain name service and SSL/TLS certificates, hosting providers and website managers can easily get everything they need from one single platform. "NicSRS is always on the outlook for reliable, trusted and innovative partners. Our partnership with ispmanager is a natural strategic fit in 2025. Ispmanager maintains a strong domination in Eastern-European market and has expanded their influence to Brazil and Turkey, while NicSRS has a strong presence in APAC with rapidly expanding European market share. We are certain that this partnership will be a great win-win for both sides."Key benefits of ispmanagerLightweight and Resource-EfficientDesigned to run smoothly even on low-spec VPS environments, ispmanager is perfect for small servers and budget-conscious deployments.Clean and Intuitive InterfaceWith a user-centric design, ispmanager offers effortless navigation—whether you're a beginner or an experienced sysadmin.Comprehensive Web ManagementEasily manage websites, databases, email, SSL certificates, and more—all from a single, streamlined control panel.Affordable PricingGet a fully featured control panel at a fraction of the cost of alternatives like cPanel or Plesk.Ispmanager is definitely a money saver if you’re looking for an affordable alternative to cPanel. It’s also built for you to grow.Ispmanager control panel is now available for purchase at NicSRS. Customers can choose from the following ispmanager licenses based on their own specific needs. There are 3 versions available with time-limited special discounts:ispmanager-liteispmanager-proispmanager-hostThis year, NicSRS has already introduced new offerings such as Sectigo CaaS and DigiCert VMC, upgraded domain and hosting services, and attended CloudFest as exhibitor in Germany, etc. This partnership with ispmanager is another big step for NicSRS to expand its product offerings and strengthen its position as a leading provider of innovative hosting and security solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.