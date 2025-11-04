Nasmyth Group Acquired by Sigma Advanced Systems UK Ltd

Nasmyth Logo

We are excited to begin this new chapter for Nasmyth. Sigma’s strategy aligns perfectly with our vision for growth.” — John Rooney, CEO - Nasmyth

UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nasmyth Group, a leading provider of specialist precision engineering services to the aerospace, defence and related industries today announced its acquisition by Sigma Advanced Systems UK Ltd.

Founded in 1994, Sigma Advanced Systems UK Ltd is a recognised global manufacturer and service provider of advanced defence systems and security solutions. With more than three decades of experience, Sigma specialises in the design, development, and production of cutting-edge technologies including avionics, naval systems, communication systems, submarine platforms, radars, and counter unmanned aerial systems that meet the highest standards of quality, reliability, and performance.

This acquisition marks an important milestone in Nasmyth evolution, providing a strong and stable foundation for continued innovation, expanded capacity, and the delivery of high-quality engineering solutions to customers worldwide. Sigma’s proven track record in design, development and manufacturing will bring valuable strategic insight and financial strength to support Nasmyth’s next phase of growth.

Pramod Raju, Director - Sigma Advanced Systems UK Ltd commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Nasmyth group to the Sigma family. This acquisition is an important step to our growth strategy in the global aerospace industry. Sigma and Nasmyth will look to leverage Nasmyth’s Tier-1 supplier status to Major OEMs as they bid for large work packages. We look forward to supporting the company’s continued success and international expansion.”

John Rooney, CEO - Nasmyth added:

“We are excited to begin this new chapter for Nasmyth. Sigma’s strategy aligns perfectly with our vision for growth, and we are already investing in our facilities to increase capability and capacity to meet rising demand across the aerospace and defence sectors. Together, we are well positioned to build on Nasmyth’s long-standing reputation for quality, reliability, and innovation.”

Nasmyth were advised by a team from Interpath and would like to extend their sincere thanks for their team’s invaluable support, guidance, and commitment during the transaction process.

Chris Pole, Managing Director, Interpath commented:

“We are pleased to have advised on this transaction, which brings together two highly complementary organisations, creating a formidable platform for continued growth and scalability. We wish them all the very best for the future.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.