Lincad opens rebuilt State-of-the-Art facility in Ash Vale, marking fresh era of growth

ASH VALE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lincad, a leading designer and manufacturer of bespoke lithium-ion battery technology, has officially returned to its rebuilt, state-of-the-art facility on its long-established Ash Vale site. The move marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the company, which has been a lead player in battery technology since 1986, following the successful recovery from a fire in January 2024 that began on the roof of the facility. Importantly, no fault was attributable to Lincad.

Thanks to robust business continuity planning, the company was able to restart manufacturing within three months at a temporary location, while preparing for the full rebuild of its Ash Vale site. The new facility has been designed with the future in mind. Incorporating modern infrastructure, enhanced production capabilities and improved working environments for staff, it provides the capacity and flexibility to support Lincad’s continued growth for years to come.

As part of this new chapter, Lincad has also unveiled refreshed branding, reflecting the company’s renewed energy, resilience, and commitment to innovation. The updated visual identity highlights Lincad’s forward-looking approach and strengthens its position as a trusted supplier to the defence and commercial sectors.

“Our staff have been nothing short of magnificent,” said Peter Slade, Joint Managing Director. “They rolled up their sleeves, worked around the clock, and ensured we not only survived, but also continued to grow stronger through an incredibly challenging period. Now, with our return to a modern facility on our historic site and a revitalised brand, we are ready to take Lincad to the next level.”

Throughout this recovery, Lincad has received overwhelming support from its customers, suppliers, and partners. The company extends particular thanks to the UK MOD, BAE Systems, Leonardo, Thales, and IT provider Zentech IT, whose commitment and collaboration played a critical role in Lincad’s rapid recovery.

The return to Ash Vale, combined with the introduction of refreshed branding, marks an important new chapter for the company. With new business secured, additional staff onboard, and a renewed outlook, Lincad is looking ahead with confidence.

“The last 18 months have been tough, but have also given us perspective and renewed focus,” added Lincad’s other Joint Managing Director, Janet Rowe. “We’ve learnt valuable lessons and are emerging stronger than ever. Our rebuilt facility and branding provide the perfect platform to support our customers and partners well into the future. Having delivered innovative battery solutions since 1986, we are proud to build on that legacy as we look ahead to the next stage of our journey.”



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.