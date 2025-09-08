EOS unveils ‘Apollo’ as the name of its High Energy Laser Weapon

Apollo symbolises light, vision and protection – a fitting identity for a weapon that defeats threats at the speed of light.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, 8 September 2025 – Electro Optic Systems (EOS), which in August secured the world’s first export contract for its 100 kW-class High Energy Laser Weapon (HELW) with a European NATO member state - a historic milestone for both the company and the global HELW sector - today announced the official identity of its HELW: Apollo.

Scalable to 150 kW, Apollo is being unveiled ahead of DSEI UK (9–12 September 2025), where EOS will showcase its high energy laser capabilities as part of Team Defence Australia.

Drones have become a defining feature of modern conflict, used for surveillance, reconnaissance, and strike missions. Their increasing numbers, fast and erratic movements and autonomy make them increasingly difficult to defeat with conventional systems.

Apollo has been developed to counter these threats at the speed of light. It is designed to defeat Group 1–3 drones and to disrupt their sensors at range. With scalable power up to 150 kW, Apollo provides 360° coverage including vertical engagements, unlimited shots with external power, and more than 200 stored engagements when isolated. It is packaged for mobility, whether containerised or vehicle mounted.

Apollo can be fielded as a stand-alone weapon or integrated into a layered counter-drone defence alongside kinetic effectors such as EOS’ Slinger remote weapon system and missile-based defences. It is designed to connect with NATO fielded command-and-control and integrated air defence systems.

Building on its longstanding heritage in laser and optical technologies, EOS has leveraged this expertise to develop Apollo - a next-generation system designed for counter-drone operations.

“EOS has developed its high energy laser weapon to meet the urgent market need and emerging strategic requirement to defend against drone swarm attacks at an economical cost. There is strong international interest in high energy laser weapons, and it is increasingly clear they will play a central role in counter-drone defence. The demand is urgent and accelerating, which is why EOS has invested for years to bring this capability to a level of maturity. Being ITAR-free and fully controlled by EOS, Apollo is ready for partners to adopt, localise and sustain as their own.”

EOS is exhibiting at DSEI UK as part of Team Defence Australia on Stand S2-110. Members of the media are invited to arrange interviews with EOS’ CEO to discuss Apollo and the company’s wider high energy laser strategy.

