Amores by A4DH Branding Services Wins Silver in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Amores

A4DH Branding Services' Amores Identity Design Recognized for Excellence in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A4DH Branding Services has been honored with the prestigious Silver A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category for their exceptional work, Amores. The A' Design Award is a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of graphic design, celebrating outstanding achievements in design excellence and innovation.The Amores identity design holds significant relevance for the Graphic industry, aligning with current trends and needs. By seamlessly blending modernity with a profound sense of cultural heritage, the design captures the essence of Arab culture while resonating with a diverse premium clientele. This innovative approach advances industry standards and practices, offering practical benefits for users and stakeholders alike.Amores stands apart from competitors through its unique fusion of classic beauty industry elements with a vintage aesthetic. Inspired by Arabic architecture and Gulf region motifs, the visual language conveys grace, tradition, and femininity. The earthy color palette reflects the UAE landscapes, while the bespoke logotype enhances elegance across all touchpoints, from the beauty lounge to the packaging design of skincare and haircare products.This well-deserved recognition from the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award serves as motivation for A4DH Branding Services to continue pushing the boundaries of design excellence. The win is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of graphic design.Amores was brought to life by a talented team of designers and professionals at A4DH Branding Services. Creative Director Mehdi Javadinasab and Design Director Amir Asgharzadeh led the project, with invaluable contributions from Graphic Designers Nasrin Dashti, Mohammad Rajabi, Sepideh Chamani, Matin Etedal, Design QC Vida Valizadeh, Motion Designer Pariya Tabrizi, UI/UX Designer Fatemeh Abbasi, Photographer Ali Moradi, Project Manager Zahra Hashemi, Account Director Baha Khatambakhsh, and Account Executive Ghazal Babajani.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Amores identity design at:About A4DH Branding ServicesEstablished in 2013, A4DH Branding Services is a distinguished branding agency with offices in Dubai and Tehran. Renowned for seamlessly integrating design, art, business, and innovation, the agency crafts exceptional brand experiences that resonate globally. With expertise in brand identity, packaging design, and beyond, A4DH Branding Services offers fresh perspectives and strategic creativity to a wide range of industries, backed by over a decade of experience and a portfolio of more than 350 successful projects.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through original, highly functional creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate technical prowess, artistic skill, and insightful creativity to make a notable impact on everyday life. Silver A' Design Award winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring the highest standards of design excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. Now in its 17th year, the competition welcomes entries from visionary designers, pioneering agencies, progressive companies, and influential figures worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements and showcases them on a global stage, driving the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://graphics-design.org

