R65 by Ray Yacht Design Wins Silver in A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards

Innovative Hybrid Trawler Yacht R65 Recognized for Excellence in Design, Sustainability, and Efficiency

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of yacht design, has announced Ray Yacht Design as a Silver winner in the Yacht and Marine Vessels Design category for their exceptional work on the R65 Hybrid Trawler Yacht. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the R65 within the yacht industry, acknowledging its innovative design, advanced technology, and commitment to sustainability.The R65 Hybrid Trawler Yacht showcases the latest advancements in yacht design, aligning with current industry trends and needs. Its aluminum hull construction ensures durability and efficiency, while the hybrid propulsion system optimizes fuel consumption and reduces environmental impact. The R65's thoughtful layout and spacious interiors provide practical benefits for users, offering a luxurious and comfortable experience at sea.Setting itself apart from competitors, the R65 boasts a meticulously designed exterior with smooth lines that reflect the motion of ocean waves. The yacht's interior is flooded with natural light through large panoramic windows, enhancing the sense of openness and connection to the sea. The flybridge, equipped with additional seating, and the spacious aft deck provide perfect settings for relaxation and social gatherings.This recognition from the A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards serves as motivation for Ray Yacht Design to continue pushing the boundaries of yacht design. The award inspires the team to explore further innovations and advancements, setting new standards within the industry. The R65's success showcases Ray Yacht Design's commitment to delivering exceptional vessels that combine comfort, functionality, and sustainability.R65 was designed by the talented team at Ray Yacht Design, led by Kemal Cevahir Terzioglu.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning R65 Hybrid Trawler Yacht by visiting the dedicated page at the A' Design Awards website:About Ray Yacht DesignRay Yacht Design is a company that stands out with its innovative and original yacht designs, with its business partner designers with more than 20 years of experience. Their design approach is based on creating yachts with both modern and timeless lines by offering aesthetics and functionality together. They analyze their customers' expectations and needs in detail and offer designs planned down to the smallest detail using 3D modeling techniques. They focus on producing smart and impressive solutions for both new build yachts and renovation projects.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Yacht and Marine Vessels Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, reflect the designer's deep understanding and skill, and make a notable impact on the improvement of everyday life within the yacht industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Award is a highly respected competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, from creative yacht designers to innovative companies and influential brands in the industry. By entering this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their outstanding yacht and marine vessel design skills. The A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

