StoreDot’s ‘100-in-5’ XFC Cylindrical Cells Pass UN 38.3 Safety Standard, Now Shipping to Global Automotive OEMs

Dr. Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO StoreDot Cylindrical Cells

StoreDot's '100-in-5' cylindrical cells pass UN 38.3 safety certification and are now shipping to global automotive OEM partners

Passing the comprehensive safety standard is a critical proof point for our technology. We are now shipping cells to our OEM partners, marking a new era where 10-minute charging is a tangible reality.” — Dr. Doron Myersdorf, CEO

HERZELYIA, ISRAEL, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StoreDot, the pioneer and world leader in extreme fast charging ( XFC ) silicon-dominant battery technology for electric vehicles, today announced a major commercialization milestone. Its XFC cylindrical cells in the 4695 form factor have successfully passed the rigorous UN 38.3 transportation safety standard.* Groundbreaking 4695 cells, enabling 100 miles of range in 5 minutes, are now in the hands of global automotive partners.* Successful UN 38.3 certification confirms cells are safe for global transportation, a critical step toward mass production.* Ongoing testing reveals remarkable durability, with cycle life now projected to exceed 3,000 consecutive extreme fast-charging (XFC) cycles.This crucial certification validates the safety and robustness of StoreDot's silicon-dominant cell chemistry and design, officially clearing the ‘100-in-5’ cells for shipment by air, sea, and land. Following this approval, StoreDot has begun shipping the XFC cells to its global automotive OEM partners who have selected this cylindrical form factor for their upcoming EV platforms.This milestone comes as StoreDot’s ongoing testing programs continue to yield exceptional results. Initial data from the shipped cells confirms performance consistent with StoreDot’s published data, including charging 10-80% in 10 minutes.Furthermore, the latest longevity tests, which are still ongoing, show significant improvements in durability. Current results indicate the cells are on track to exceed 3,000 consecutive XFC cycles (10-80% charge in 10 minutes) while maintaining over 80% of their original capacity. This performance far exceeds the industry standard and demonstrates that extreme fast charging can be achieved without compromising battery longevity.StoreDot’s ‘100-in-X’ product roadmap, which delivers 100 miles of range in 5 minutes in 2024, 4 minutes by 2026, and 3 minutes by 2028, is firmly on track.

