ALLATRA Representatives Meet Cardinal Peter Turkson, Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences in the Vatican

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the World Changers Summit held at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, Maryna Ovtsynova, President of the ALLATRA International Public Movement, and ALLATRA participants were honored to be received by His Eminence Cardinal Peter Turkson, Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.Cardinal Turkson, Prefect Emeritus of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, has long been a steadfast advocate for peace, justice, and interfaith understanding. He is recognized for his commitment to uniting science, ethics, and faith in the pursuit of sustainable progress and moral responsibility toward the care of our common home.A prominent voice in promoting Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato Si’ , Cardinal Turkson has worked to bring its message of ecological conversion and integral human development to the global stage.Published in 2015, Pope Francis’ landmark encyclical Laudato Si’: On Care for Our Common Home calls for humanity to recognize the interconnectedness of all life and the moral duty to protect the planet. It appeals to every person—regardless of faith or background—to act with compassion and responsibility toward the environment.During the meeting, Cardinal Turkson spoke about ongoing efforts to spread the message of Laudato Si’ and encourage its practical application around the world:“How can we get Laudato Si’ to be widely read? Of course, the book is there. I have presented it at the United Nations, I presented it at UNESCO in Paris, I presented it at Davos World Economic Forum. So I've talked about Laudato Si’ in several environments. … All of those were to popularize the content of the encyclical Laudato Si’, and to encourage and enable people to put it into actual practice. So it's not just something written, but something that’s actionable.”In a substantive and heartfelt discussion, Ms. Ovtsynova and ALLATRA volunteers exchanged views with His Eminence on the themes of ecological responsibility, the growing threat posed by nanoplastics, and the urgent need for collaboration between science, faith, and civil society to safeguard life on Earth. The dialogue, marked by sincerity and mutual respect, reflected a shared understanding of humanity’s duty to protect creation and uphold the dignity of every person.During the meeting, Ms. Ovtsynova presented Cardinal Turkson with ALLATRA’s scientific publication, Nanoplastics in the Biosphere: From Molecular Impact to Planetary Crisis. The discussion highlighted the emerging dangers that nanoplastics pose to both human health and the biosphere, emphasizing the need for coordinated global action to address this issue.Ms. Ovtsynova stated:“It was a profound honor to have this sincere and constructive exchange with His Eminence Cardinal Turkson. We share a common understanding that Laudato Si’ is not only a guiding light but also a call to action for humanity. Its message resonates deeply with our efforts to raise awareness about global ecological challenges, such as the nanoplastic crisis, and to unite people of goodwill in finding responsible, science-based, and compassionate solutions.”Following the meeting, Cardinal Turkson graciously offered a brief tour of his office at the Vatican. The encounter served as a powerful inspiration for the ALLATRA participants, strengthening their commitment to advancing environmental awareness and global dialogue on the urgent challenges facing humanity today.About the ALLATRA International Public MovementThe ALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent, volunteer-based organization dedicated to conducting large-scale research in geodynamics and environmental issues. ALLATRA IPM is recognized for its interdisciplinary approach to studying natural disasters, promoting international scientific cooperation, and advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms.In recognition of its commitment to environmental protection and the preservation of creation, the ALLATRA International Public Movement was granted an Apostolic Blessing by His Holiness Pope Francis in 2024. In 2025, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV likewise bestowed an Apostolic Blessing upon the President of ALLATRA and all its volunteers.

