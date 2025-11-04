Grants program to get South Australians THINK!ing road safety

Release date: 04/11/25

A range of community organisations are now able to apply for grants of up to $20,000 to implement road safety initiatives, under a new program to change behaviour around road safety.

The State Government’s new THINK! Road Safety Community Grants Program is designed to help organisations across South Australia improve road safety in their local communities.

South Australian organisations such as councils, charities, sports clubs, and educational organisations can apply for grants of up to $20,000 for a range of initiatives including the development of road safety education, awareness programs, and events.

The grants program is a new addition to the THINK! Road Safety Partnerships Program, which for many years has been driving road safety initiatives with high-profile partners including Adelaide and Port Adelaide Football Clubs, Adelaide 36ers, and the RAA.

In January, the State Government released South Australia’s Road Safety Action Plan 2025-2027. This plan sets out actions that pave the way for a 10-year target of reducing lives lost by 50 per cent and serious injuries by 30 per cent by 2031.

Sadly, 89 people lost their lives and there were 809 serious injuries in road crashes across South Australia last year. While this is 24 per cent less than the 117 recorded in 2023, it’s still way too many.

Key new initiatives introduced under the Action Plan 2025-2027 include applying a time-based speed limit on high-priority arterial roads close to schools, increasing community awareness and understanding of road rules and the development of the THINK! Road Safety Community Grants Program.

The establishment of a grants program enables the Department for Infrastructure and Transport to continue the work of the THINK! program and deliver the best road safety outcomes for all South Australians.

To apply for the THINK! Road Safety Partnerships Grant Program visit thinkroadsafety.sa.gov.au/community-grants.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

No death or serious injury on our roads is acceptable.

The impact of road trauma on those involved, their family and friends, as well as emergency workers, can affect people for the rest of their lives.

Local communities understand local road safety issues and that’s why we have created the THINK! Road Safety Community Grants Program – to better support and engage with grassroots organisations and community clubs.

I encourage all eligible organisations to apply for this new grant program and I’m excited to see a range of initiatives that can embedded in the community to promote road safety.