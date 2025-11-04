Technology Museum by Zhigang Wu Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Technology Museum

Zhigang Wu's Innovative Exhibition Hall Design Recognized for Excellence by International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected international design competition, has announced Zhigang Wu 's "Technology Museum" as the Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Wu's design within the interior design industry.The "Technology Museum" exhibition hall design showcases Wu's mastery of space utilization, material selection, and functional layout. The award-winning design serves as an inspiration for professionals in the interior design field, demonstrating how creative vision and technical expertise can be combined to create truly remarkable spaces that enhance user experiences and align with industry best practices.Wu's design for the "Technology Museum" stands out for its innovative use of space, seamlessly integrating modern technology with cultural elements. The carefully selected materials, color scheme, and lighting design work in harmony to create an immersive and engaging environment for visitors. The exhibition hall's layout optimizes accessibility and flow, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for all.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Zhigang Wu's dedication to pushing the boundaries of interior design. The Silver award is expected to inspire Wu and his team to continue exploring innovative design solutions that elevate the user experience and contribute to the advancement of the interior design industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more about Zhigang Wu's award-winning "Technology Museum" design at:About Zhigang WuWu Zhigang, a 53-year-old senior interior architect, graduated from Henan University in 1995 and has been working at Kanglida Decoration Co., Ltd., specializing in public building decoration design. He has been awarded the title of Outstanding Designer by the Provincial Decoration Association for 13 consecutive years and has won numerous prestigious awards, including the "Luban Award," "China Construction Engineering Decoration Award," and more than ten provincial-level "Zhongzhou Cup" awards.About Kanglida Decoration Co., Ltd Wu ZhigangThe new building of Henan Science and Technology Museum, designed by Kanglida Decoration Co., Ltd and Wu Zhigang, is the largest and most invested public welfare project in the history of Henan Province. Located on the banks of Xianghu Lake in Zhengdong New District, Zhengzhou City, this impressive structure boasts a total construction area of 105,000 square meters. The museum serves as a beacon of science and technology, aiming to improve citizens' scientific literacy and expand the practice of science education for young people. In November 2023, the project was selected for the second batch of China Construction Engineering Luban Award (National Quality Engineering) for 2022-2023, cementing its status as a landmark of the provincial capital Zhengzhou.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Recipients of this award demonstrate a deep understanding of space utilization, material selection, functional layout, color schemes, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetics, ergonomics, consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, longevity, accessibility, technology integration, space optimization, project management, and safety considerations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of influential experts, industry professionals, journalists, academics, and designers who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a significant achievement that showcases the designer's exceptional expertise and contribution to advancing the interior design industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is an esteemed international competition that recognizes and promotes excellence in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for superior design capabilities. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the award aims to inspire and advance the interior design industry, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiorsawards.com

