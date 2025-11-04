Coco by Zhiqi Lin and Hanhui Li Wins Silver in A' Digital Product Awards

Coco

Innovative AI Health Assistant App Recognized for Excellence in Digital Product Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of digital product design, has announced Coco by Zhiqi Lin and Hanhui Li as a Silver Award winner in the Digital Product Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of Coco's innovative approach to simplifying health management for adults aged 50 and above.Coco's Silver A' Digital Product Design Award is a testament to its relevance in addressing the unique needs of an aging population. By integrating personalized medical data, condition-specific insights, and verified advice into an intuitive platform, Coco aligns with current trends in the digital health industry, offering practical benefits to users and stakeholders alike.What sets Coco apart is its ability to balance advanced AI-driven personalization with simplicity and accessibility for older adults. The app's user-friendly interface, medication reminders, vital tracking, and family/doctor sharing features demonstrate a deep understanding of the target audience's needs. Coco's innovative design empowers proactive health management, reduces information overload, and enhances the quality of life for its users.The Silver A' Digital Product Design Award serves as a motivation for Zhiqi Lin and Hanhui Li to continue pushing the boundaries of digital health innovation. This recognition has the potential to inspire future projects that prioritize user-centered design and accessibility, fostering further advancements in the field of digital product design for aging populations.Project MembersCoco was designed by Zhiqi Lin, a Senior Principal Product Designer recognized for her expertise in UI/UX design, accessibility, and front-end engineering, and Hanhui Li, a talented designer who contributed to the project's success.Interested parties may learn more at:About Zhiqi Lin and Hanhui LiZhiqi Lin is a Senior Principal Product Designer at Ingram Micro, recognized for her expertise in UI/UX design, accessibility, and front-end engineering. With a foundation in Informatics (Human-Computer Interaction) from the University of Washington and a notable tenure as a UI Engineer Intern at Adobe, Lin has made significant contributions to digital design and innovation. Hanhui Li is a talented designer who collaborated with Lin on the Coco project, bringing their shared passion for creating user-centric solutions to life. Together, they have demonstrated a commitment to advancing the digital product design industry through their innovative work.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier digital product designs that demonstrate excellence in user interface innovation, functionality, usability, aesthetic appeal, and technological advancement. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. The award acknowledges designs that raise industry standards, incorporate original innovations, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Digital Product Design Award is an esteemed international competition that recognizes exceptional digital product designs from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. By participating, entrants showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and contribute to advancing the industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://digitalproductaward.com

