Farm Product Warehousing And Storage Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company’s Farm Product Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Farm Product Warehousing And Storage Market Be By 2025?

The size of the market for warehousing and storage of agricultural products has seen robust growth in recent years. The market is projected to grow from a value of $82.39 billion in 2024 to reach $87.82 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Factors attributed to this significant growth in the past include the green revolution, expansion of international trade, establishment of quality standards, development of the cold chain, and enhancement in agricultural productivity.

The market for farm product warehousing and storage is predicted to witness robust growth in the coming years. The market is projected to reach $114.89 billion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the adoption of precision farming and IoT integration, the implementation of blockchain for enhancing supply chain transparency, the shift towards sustainable practices, the rise in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer trends, and governmental food security initiatives. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period encompass technological progress, the emergence of smart warehousing solutions, the integration of multi-modal transportation, increased collaborations and partnerships, and the flexible utilization of storage space.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Farm Product Warehousing And Storage Market Landscape?

The farm product warehousing and storage market's expansion is largely due to an increase in retail penetration. This heightened retail penetration is likely to continue driving the market's growth. Retail penetration refers to the extent a product or service is used by consumers, relative to the overall projected market for said product or service. This surge in consumer demands for various products or services prompts most dealers to stock up goods in warehouses before responding to market demand. Taking India as an instance, in 2022 per the Retailers Association of India (RAI), a local trade group representing both offline and online retailers, there was a 19% rise in retail industry sales compared to pre-pandemic levels from April to November 2022. Consequently, escalating retail penetration is fueling demand in the farm product warehousing and storage market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Farm Product Warehousing And Storage Market?

Major players in the Farm Product Warehousing And Storage include:

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• Cargill Incorporated

• CBH Group

• Americold Realty Trust

• Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

• AGRO Merchants Group LLC

• United States Cold Storage Inc.

• VersaCold Logistics Services

• Burris Logistics

• Hanson Logistics Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Farm Product Warehousing And Storage Industry?

Leading entities in the farm product warehousing and storage market are innovating robotic solutions tailored to streamline packaging activities on farms. The intention behind these advanced robotic systems is to boost efficiency and precision in the packaging operation, curtailing labor expenses and minimizing errors. For example, Pace Mechanical Handling Ltd, a prominent automation firm based in England, unveiled the PacePal in June 2024 - a cost-effective robotic solution exclusively made for on-farm packing responsibilities. This trailblazing robot boasts the capability to efficiently handle cartons and cardboard boxes, making it perfect for farming operations that require in-house packing of crops such as potatoes and carrots. PacePal aims to mitigate labor deficits in the agriculture industry by enhancing productivity and compressing operational expenses through automation of the packing procedure. The robot’s intuitive design allows for easy assimilation into existing procedures, making the shift towards automated packing solutions on farms seamless.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Farm Product Warehousing And Storage Market

The farm product warehousing and storagemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Storage Services, Handling Services: Packing Services, Other Types

2) By Ownership: Private, Public, and Bonded

3) By Application: Farm, and Enterprise

Subsegments:

1) By Storage Services: Temperature-Controlled Storage, Bulk Storage, Cold Storage

2) By Handling Services: Loading And Unloading Services, Inventory Management

3) By Transportation Services: Packing Services, Bulk Packing, Retail Packing, Custom Packing Solutions

4) By Other Types: Quality Control Services, Processing Services, Consultation Services

Farm Product Warehousing And Storage Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the market for farm product warehousing and storage. The report on this market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

