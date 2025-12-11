Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034 Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034 Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Non-Alcoholic Beer Market to Surpass $35 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Specialty Foods market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $456 billion by 2029, with Non-Alcoholic Beer to represent around 8% of the parent market. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $8,783 billion by 2029, the Non-Alcoholic Beer market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the non-alcoholic beer market in 2029, valued at $10,588 million. The market is expected to grow from $6,043 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases and growth in e-commerce.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the non-alcoholic beer market in 2029, valued at $8,486 million. The market is expected to grow from $5,419 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rising awareness of diseases caused due to alcoholic beverages and growth in e-commerce.

What will be Largest Segment in the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market in 2029?

The non-alcoholic beer market is segmented by product into alcohol-free and low alcohol. The alcohol-free market will be the largest segment of the non-alcoholic beer market segmented by product, accounting for 82% or $28,808 million of the total in 2029. The alcohol-free market will be supported by increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness, advancements in brewing technology that improve taste quality, stringent regulations on alcohol consumption and cultural acceptance in regions with religious or social restrictions on alcohol.

The non-alcoholic beer market is segmented by material into malted grains, hops, yeasts, enzymes and other materials. The malted grains market will be the largest segment of the non-alcoholic beer market segmented by material, accounting for 64% or $22,337 million of the total in 2029. The malted grains market will be supported by their ability to enhance flavour profiles, provide a rich and authentic beer-like taste and align with consumer preferences for natural and traditional ingredients.

The non-alcoholic beer market is segmented by distribution channel into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based market will be the largest segment of the non-alcoholic beer market segmented by distribution, accounting for 75% or $26,223 million of the total in 2029. The store-based market will be supported by the widespread availability and convenience of purchasing non-alcoholic beer from supermarkets, hypermarkets and specialized liquor stores, providing consumers with easy access to a variety of brands and Flavors.

What is the expected CAGR for the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the non-alcoholic beer market leading up to 2029 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global non-alcoholic beer market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape consumer preferences, beverage manufacturing processes, and global health-oriented consumption trends worldwide

Growth In E-Commerce- The growth in e-commerce will become a key driver of growth in the Non-Alcoholic Beer market by 2029. E-commerce platforms allow consumers to browse a wider variety of non-alcoholic beer brands and Flavors, including niche and international options, which may not be readily available in physical retail stores.

Growth In Urbanization- The growth in urbanization will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the Non-Alcoholic Beer market by 2029. Urbanization typically results in faster-paced lifestyles, driving consumers to seek healthier alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic beer aligns with this trend by providing a comparable taste and social experience to regular beer, while offering fewer health risks. As urban populations increasingly prioritize health and wellness, the demand for non-alcoholic options is expected to rise.

Strong Economic Growth In Emerging Economies- The strong economic growth in emerging economies will serve as a key growth catalyst for the Non-Alcoholic Beer market by 2029. Economic growth in emerging economies typically leads to higher living standards, which can drive increased awareness of health and wellness. Non-alcoholic beer is positioned as a healthier alternative to traditional beer, appealing especially to consumers seeking to reduce alcohol intake.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Non-Alcoholic Beer Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the alcohol-free non-alcoholic beer market, the malted grains non-alcoholic beer market, and the store-based non-alcoholic beer market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $29 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising consumer preference for healthier beverage alternatives, technological advancements in brewing and dealcoholisation processes, and expanding retail availability across supermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty outlets. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward mindful drinking, premium low-alcohol product innovation, and sustainable brewing practices, which are enabling manufacturers to deliver flavour-rich, health-oriented, and globally accessible beverage options—fuelling transformative growth within the broader non-alcoholic and functional beverage industry.

The alcohol-free non-alcoholic beer market is projected to grow by $11,390 million, the store-based non-alcoholic beer market by $9,594 million, the malted grains non-alcoholic beer market by $8,459 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

