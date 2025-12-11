Softgel Capsules Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Softgel Capsules Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Softgel Capsules market is dominated by a mix of global pharmaceutical manufacturers and specialized nutraceutical producers. Companies are focusing on advanced delivery technologies, plant-based and specialty formulations, and stringent quality control systems to strengthen market presence and ensure regulatory compliance. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities and strategic partnerships in this evolving segment

Which Market Player Is Leading the Softgel Capsules Market?

According to our research, Catalent Inc led global sales in 2023 with a 5% market share. The pharma and consumer health division of the company is partially involved in the softgel capsules market, provides advanced formulation development, manufacturing, and commercialization services. Catalent specializes in lipid-based drug delivery and supports both over-the-counter and prescription products. Its global manufacturing network enables scalable production. The company also delivers customized technologies to enhance bioavailability and patient compliance

How Concentrated Is the Softgel Capsules Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 30% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects the industry’s reliance on specialized manufacturing capabilities, high-quality gelatin sourcing, and strict regulatory compliance standards required to ensure product safety, stability, and therapeutic efficacy. Leading contract manufacturers such as Catalent Inc, Aenova Group, and Procaps Group SA maintain a competitive edge through large-scale production capacity, advanced encapsulation technologies, and strong partnerships with pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands. Meanwhile, mid-sized firms continue to focus on customized formulations and niche health segments. As demand for nutraceuticals, OTC supplements, and efficient oral drug delivery formats continues to rise, the market is likely to see increased strategic collaborations, capacity expansions, and potential consolidation among key suppliers.

• Leading companies include:

o Catalent Inc (5%)

o Aenova Group (5%)

o Procaps Group SA (3%)

o Sirio Pharma Co. Ltd. (3%)

o Patheon (3%)

o CAPTEK Softgel International Inc. (3%)

o Strides Pharma Science Ltd (3%)

o Nitta Gelatin Inc (2%)

o Delpharm Holding SAS (2%)

o Gelita AG (2%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Bioriginal Food & Science Corp, Soft Gel Technologies, Inc, Catalent, Inc, Captek Softgel International, Inc, Robinson Pharma, Inc, NutraPak USA, LLC, NutraFill, Inc, SMP Nutra (Supplement Manufacturing Partners, LLC), Makers Nutrition, LLC, CULT Food Science Corp, Nitta Gelatin Canada Inc, Kenney & Ross Limited, CapsCanada Corporation, Rousselot Inc, Strides Pharma Science Limited, The Aenova Group (Aenova Holding GmbH), Procaps Group, S.A, Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), and ZYUS Life Sciences Inc are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Gelita AG, Darling Ingredients Inc, Nitta Gelatin Inc, PB Leiner (a division of Tessenderlo Group NV), Soft Gel Technologies, Inc, Xiamen Gelken Gelatin Co, Ltd, Aenova Group GmbH, Sirio Pharma Co, Ltd, Catalent, Inc, Julie & Shiang International Co, Ltd, EZICON Group (EZICON Co, Ltd.), Yuhan Corporation, Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, Lee Health Domain International Co, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Softgel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (SHPL), Henan Boom Gelatin Co, Ltd, and Shangshui Fuyuan Gelatin Co, Ltd are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Roquette Frères S.A, Rousselot S.A.S, Theramex HQ UK Limited, Catalent France Beinheim S.A.S, Aenova Holding GmbH, and Capsugel (a division of Lonza Group AG, formerly Capsugel S.A.) are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Brodnickie Gelatin Plant Sp. z o.o, Darling Ingredients Inc, Tessenderlo Group NV, R-Pharm JSC, Procaps Group S.A, and Aenova Group GmbH are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Rousselot B.V, Roquette Frères S.A, Catalent Inc, Procaps Group S.A, EuroCaps Limited, Captek Softgel International Inc, Peru Nutraceutical Company E.I.R.L, Caplin Point Laboratories Limited, and ACG Group (Associated Capsule Group) are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Innovative Capsule Shell Systems is transforming performance, stability and versatility.

• Example: Roquette Frères (May 2024) assigns unique features is the ability to provide a softgel that is easy to handle and has superior film strength, which helps in protecting sensitive ingredients.

• These innovations enhance processing capabilities with improved dissolution performance, ensuring a high-quality release of active ingredients.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching innovative softgel formulations to capture niche markets and boost market share

• Implementing AI-driven supply chain and production management for operational efficiency

• Adopting cloud-based quality assurance and regulatory compliance systems for risk mitigation

• Securing strategic investments and partnerships to support research and development and expansion plans.

