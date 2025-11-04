Three Restaurants Honored by the Talk Awards for Outstanding Customer Service and Satisfaction

Three restaurants offering both delicious cuisine and award-winning customer service are honored by the Talk Awards.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, three restaurants across the country were honored by the Talk Awards for their continuous commitment to providing outstanding customer service and satisfaction, earning them all their 16th consecutive Talk Award.The Journey in Indianapolis is a unique, colossal sushi, prime rib and seafood buffet that offers a memorable experience featuring Japanese/American inspired cuisine. Using only the finest and freshest ingredients, the restaurant specializes in sushi with more than 30 selections of sushi and sashimi. Further enhancing the experience for patrons is the contemporary décor featuring natural materials including stone, wood, granite and glass, which creates a bright, warm and inviting atmosphere. The delicious food and award-winning customer service bring customers back time and again. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/the-journey/ Shadowbrook Restaurant in Capitola, California, is one of the most unique restaurants in the West. Adapted from what was originally a log cabin built as a summer home, the restaurant opened in 1947 and has seen extensive renovations, additions and changes since then. One of the most unique elements is a cable car, added in 1958, to bring patrons down the hillside to where Shadowbrook sits. Since the beginning, the restaurant has been known for “romance in dining,” and provides world-class service alongside fine food and wine in an atmosphere of Old-World charm and grace. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/shadowbrook-restaurant/ Malaga Restaurant in Hamilton, New Jersey, is more than a typical Spanish restaurant — it’s a Spanish cultural experience. It was established in 1990 by three siblings whose grandparents worked in the restaurant industry in Spain. The restaurant captures the taste of Spain with its authentic cuisine and charming setting, meeting the siblings’ goal of serving the same traditional cuisine their grandparents served back in Spain. Adding to the cultural experience are special extras, like Flamenco dancing on the second Sunday of each month. Add outstanding customer service to the mix and it’s no wonder Malaga is a popular destination. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/malaga-spanish-restaurant/ The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

