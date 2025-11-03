Pulse of the City News Honors Businesses for Achieving More Than a Decade of Exceptional Customer Service

Three businesses were recently recognized by Pulse of the City News for 11 straight years of providing outstanding customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulse of the City News just awarded three businesses with their eleventh consecutive Pulse Award for continued excellence in customer service and satisfaction.Permaculture Artisans in Sebastopol, California, is an ecological landscape design-build firm with a strong commitment to sustainability and its clients. In its 15-year history, the company has completed hundreds of projects from small suburban gardens to broadacre reforestation. The firm prides itself on providing long-term stewardship of its projects, offering design, installation and maintenance as part of a multi-generational approach to regenerative agriculture. Permaculture Artisans’ impeccable customer service is grounded in a deep respect for its clients and the landscapes they help to steward. They are experts at meeting clients’ needs while harnessing the abundance and efficiency of natural systems. For more information, visit the firm’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/permaculture-artisans-Sebastopol-CA Apple Moving DFW, LLC in Dallas has been serving the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex for more than three decades. Locally owned, Apple Moving specializes in home, apartment and commercial moves throughout the state of Texas. The full-service moving company has dedicated teams of experienced professionals that know how to move and care for clients’ belongings above all else. The company’s commitment to complete customer satisfaction is founded on the belief that its growth and success will be the natural result of meeting customers’ needs and providing professional and courteous service every time. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/apple-moving-llc-dallas-tx The Hodnett Team in Southlake, Texas, is the go-to realtor in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The firm is extremely knowledgeable on the market, working with both buyers and sellers, and specializing in luxury homes. In fact, Sharon Hodnett is one of the most sought-after luxury real estate agents in the nation and is known for successfully leveraging marketing resources to put clients’ properties in front of buyers worldwide. The key to providing excellent customer service, according to Team Hodnett, is simple: being available for customers whenever they need you. Timely communication and professionalism are key to ensuring clients’ needs are met. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/the-hodnett-team-Southlake-TX Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/

