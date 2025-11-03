City Beat News Recognizes Jewelers for a Decade-plus of Remarkable Customer Satisfaction

Three jewelry businesses were honored yet again by City Beat News for providing outstanding customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buying and selling jewelry can be a very personal experience. One where you want a trustworthy business to help you. City Beat News recently awarded three jewelry businesses for providing just that — years of outstanding customer service and satisfaction.Southwest Jewelry Buyers in Scottsdale, Arizona, was established in 2000 and specializes in buying gold, diamond, silver and platinum jewelry throughout the valley. Since then, the business has prided itself on providing courteous, professional and friendly service. No matter their reason for selling old jewelry, both individuals and retail clients can be assured they will get the best price. One-on-one, by-appointment meetings are a testament to the exceptional customer service offered. Southwest Jewelry Buyers ensures its customers receive their undivided attention. Service like this is why the business has received 12 consecutive Spectrum Awards. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/SOUTHWEST-JEWELRY-BUYERS-SCOTTSDALE-AZ Allen’s Jewelers in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been the area’s destination for fine jewelry since 1989. The family-run retail store is known for quality work and high standards, and specializes in bespoke design, working with customers to create one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry. Allen’s is an American Gem Society Member Store and strives to uphold the highest of ethics and customer service. The team at Allen’s also values the relationships it has built with customers that span generations. Service of that level has led to 11 straight Spectrum Awards for the store. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/allens-jewelers-colwick-rd-charlotte-nc Sarah’s Vintage & Estate Jewelry Inc. in Williamsville, New York, offers the best and largest selection of estate jewelry in the western New York area. Its ever-changing selection of jewelry includes one-of-a-kind antique pieces from the Georgian Era, Victorian Era, 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, as well as Art Nouveau, Art Deco and retro pieces. Each piece at Sarah’s Vintage & Estate Jewelry is hand-chosen and personally inspected by Sarah, paying special attention to condition and quality. The goal is to provide customers with a connection between the past and present. The customer service at the store is top-notch, earning it 11 Spectrum Awards. For more information, visit the store’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/SARAHS-VINTAGE-ESTATE-JEWELRY-WILLIAMSVILLE-NY In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com

