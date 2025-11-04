Halloween May Be Over, But Funfulls Biggest Deal is Just Getting Started

As families pack away their Halloween costumes, Funfull is unwrapping something even better- its biggest deal of the year! Just in time for the holiday season.

I’ve always believed that strong family bonds are made over shared activities and adventures. After all, the essence of family bonding is the time you spend together.” — Vishal Patel, CEO & Founder, Funfull

DELMARVA, DE, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The pumpkins may be gone, but the excitement isn’t. After a month filled with costumes, creativity, and community fun, Funfull is rolling straight into the holidays with its biggest deal of the year-a surprise offer that’s set to make family gifting more joyful, more meaningful, and a whole lot more fun.Following the success of its $1,000 Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest , Funfull is now inviting families to turn the spirit of play into the perfect present. With the FunPass, parents can give their loved ones a full year of entertainment-bowling nights, movie outings, trampoline adventures, and arcade fun bundled into one easy, affordable membership.And while details of the upcoming Black Friday offer remain under wraps for now, the message is clear: this will be Funfull’s biggest celebration yet.“We’ve seen families come together in amazing ways this fall,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “Halloween reminded us that joy, imagination, and togetherness are what really matter. Our next big offer is about helping families keep that feeling going all year long.”From Hersheypark to Altitude Trampoline Park, and from AMC to Regal Cinemas, Funfull connects families across Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia with fun things to do near me and fun places to visit near me-making it easier to spend time together without the stress of planning or high costs.And now, with Black Friday around the corner, Funfull is inviting families to get ready for something big. Whether you’re planning to surprise the kids, treat your family, or grab the deal before it’s gone, this year’s Funfull Black Friday offer will be the perfect time to make memories and save big at the same time.As the holiday season approaches, Funfull’s message is simple: give memories, not more stuff. Whether it’s a surprise for the kids, a family experience to share, or a thoughtful gift for friends, the FunPass makes joy the easiest-and most exciting-thing to give this year.About FunfullOur MissionFunfull is dedicated to making family fun a part of everyday life-not just holidays or vacations. By encouraging active play and shared experiences, Funfull helps families create lasting memories while keeping outings simple and affordable.Our ReachThrough its FunPass membership, Funfull provides free and discounted access to more than 1,000 family fun centers across seven states, including Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. Partners range from community favorites to national names such as Hersheypark, Cinemark, Altitude Trampoline Park, Regal, and AMC.Media ContactNikki BryanFunfull, Inc+1 888-386-3855fun@funfull.com

