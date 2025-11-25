Funfull Announces Good Chance for Black Friday Savings on FunPass 2025

Funfull is reminding Idaho families that its limited-time Black Friday pricing-$40 off the Individual FunPass and $200 off the Family FunPass-will be available.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funfull is reminding families across the Treasure Valley that its Black Friday FunPass discounts are nearing their end, marking one of the final opportunities to secure the reduced membership rates. The Individual FunPass is currently available for $159.99 instead of $199.99, offering a $40 savings, while the Family FunPass is priced at $599.99, reflecting a $200 discount from its regular $799.99 rate.The limited-time Black Friday offer began on November 18 and includes access to Funfull at Home, a digital platform that delivers thousands of skill-based lessons. Families can explore guided activities covering painting, woodworking, yoga, photography, sewing, and cake design. The platform is included at no extra cost and serves as a complement to the area’s fun things to do near me and fun activities near you In Idaho, FunPass members can visit a broad selection of fun places to go, including trampoline parks, skating centers, arcades, movie theaters, and indoor amusement parks across the region. As families approach the winter season, the ability to switch between active outings and creative indoor learning provides added flexibility and value.“Black Friday savings will not be available for long, and families who have been considering the membership still have time to secure these reduced prices,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “With Funfull at Home added to every membership, the FunPass now supports both adventure outside the home and creativity inside it.”Funfull partners with more than 10,000 family entertainment venues nationwide, connecting members to national brands such as Altitude Trampoline Park, Hersheypark, Cinemark, AMC, and Regal Cinemas. The expanded digital experience helps Idaho families enjoy structured, creative activities at home while maintaining access to their favorite community attractions.Funfull notes that the limited-time Black Friday pricing will conclude soon and encourages families to claim the discounted rates before the final window closes.About FunfullOur MissionFunfull supports family connection by offering a mix of recreational outings and at-home creative learning. The membership is designed to help families make the most of their time together through a range of accessible experiences.Our ReachThe FunPass provides free and discounted access to more than 10,000 family attractions and entertainment partners across seven states, including Idaho. With Funfull at Home, members can also enjoy thousands of instructional lessons and creative tutorials from home.Media ContactNikki BryanFunfull, Inc+1 888-386-3855fun@funfull.com

