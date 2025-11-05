Sheraton Hanoi Hotel in Vietnam Achieves Green Globe Certification

Sheraton Hanoi Hotel

Green Globe Certification has awarded Sheraton Hanoi Hotel in Vietnam its inaugural certification.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification has awarded Sheraton Hanoi Hotel in Vietnam its inaugural certification. Adorned with lush greenery, Sheraton Hanoi Hotel lies on the serene shores of Hồ Tây (West Lake) the largest lake in Vietnam's capital, just 10 minutes away from the heart of the city.“The entire team at Sheraton Hanoi Hotel is proud to receive our first Green Globe certification. At Sheraton Hanoi Hotel, sustainability is more than a responsibility, it is our promise to our guests, our associates, and our community. Our sustainability achievements reflect our ongoing efforts to ensure that hospitality and environmental stewardship go hand in hand,” said Ms. Tiffany Hwang, General Manager of Sheraton Hanoi Hotel.The hotel has established comprehensive sustainability initiatives across the property. Among these efforts, three standout innovations have been recognized for their significant impacts: transforming food waste into organic fertilizer for the community, introducing a salt generator filtration system to reduce chemical use in the swimming pool, and installing solar panels to power the fitness area. Together, these initiatives underscore the hotel’s commitment to minimizing environmental impacts while creating value for the community and inspiring guests to join the journey toward a greener future.Transforming Food Waste into Organic Fertilizer for the CommunityAt the heart of the hotel’s waste management strategy is a cutting-edge composting machine that converts food waste from the hotel’s restaurants into nutrient-rich organic fertilizer. Instead of sending waste to landfills, Sheraton Hanoi Hotel transforms it into a sustainable resource, an effort that strongly reflects Marriott International’s Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction commitment, and one of Marriott International’s core values: Serve Our World, where sustainability extends beyond hotel operations to directly benefit the wider community.The process takes just 24 hours, ensuring that leftover food is rapidly and efficiently organically recycled into a valuable product. The fertilizer not only nourishes the hotel’s landscaped gardens but is also shared with the surrounding neighborhood, supporting local households and green spaces. By transforming waste into new opportunities for growth, Sheraton Hanoi Hotel exemplifies the circular economy in action.Cleaner, Safer Pools with Salt Generator FiltrationSheraton Hanoi Hotel has invested in a salt generator filtration system for its swimming pool, replacing traditional chlorine treatment with an environmentally friendly solution. Through electrolysis, natural salt NaCl (sodium chloride) is separated into 2 ions: Na+ and Cl-. Following this process, chlorine reacts with water to produce oxidizing acids that kill bacteria and prevent the growth of algae in the swimming pool water. This maintains pristine water quality while significantly reducing chemical use. The adoption of high-efficiency technologies enhances the guest swimming experience by offering cleaner, gentler water. The innovative system also reduces the property’s environmental footprint without compromising quality.Harnessing Solar Power in the Fitness AreaIn line with global efforts to shift toward renewable energy, the hotel has installed solar panels to power its fitness area, reducing reliance on grid electricity and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. This step highlights Sheraton Hanoi Hotel’s vision of integrating cleaner energy into daily operations, showcasing how even leisure facilities can become symbols of sustainability. The initiative serves as a visible statement to guests and staff members alike that green energy is a current reality at the hotel not just a future goal.A Holistic Commitment Recognized by Green Globe CertificationSheraton Hanoi Hotel is committed to responsible and sustainable operations with a clear vision to focus on initiatives that eliminate single-use plastics in guest rooms, banquet areas and restaurants; enhance the efficiency of water and energy use and minimize the discharge of untreated waste into the surrounding environment. To further reduce its environmental footprint, the hotel has invested in heat pumps to lower diesel consumption, implemented variable frequency drives (VFDs) to optimize electrical motor performance, and embedded preferences for local, eco-friendly products into procurement practices. In addition, Sheraton Hanoi Hotel encourages employees and guests to engage in sustainability programs at the property.These efforts are part of the hotel’s broader sustainability management plan, guided by Marriott International’s policies and strengthened by transparent reporting and clear goals. Green Globe Certification’s recognition affirms Sheraton Hanoi Hotel’s leadership in environmental stewardship and its dedication to continuous improvement, responsible facility operations and meaningful community engagement.About Sheraton Hanoi HotelNestled just a 10-minute drive from the heart of the city, Sheraton Hanoi Hotel is surrounded by the serene beauty of West Lake, adorned with lush greenery. The harmonious landscape creates an atmosphere of tranquility and convenience for our visitors.With 299 guest rooms, each providing expansive views of West Lake and the Red River, Sheraton Hanoi offers a unique perspective on the city's greatest natural lake. About Sheraton Hanoi HotelNestled just a 10-minute drive from the heart of the city, Sheraton Hanoi Hotel is surrounded by the serene beauty of West Lake, adorned with lush greenery. The harmonious landscape creates an atmosphere of tranquility and convenience for our visitors.With 299 guest rooms, each providing expansive views of West Lake and the Red River, Sheraton Hanoi offers a unique perspective on the city's greatest natural lake. Indulge in local culinary delights or explore the latest trends in contemporary cuisine at one of our three restaurants. Venture out to the bustling streets or Hanoi's Old Quarter, or find solace in our spa, gym, or outdoor pool for some well-deserved quiet time.For more information, please visit: www.sheratonhanoi.com or follow Sheraton Hanoi Hotel's Facebook and Instagram for updates.

