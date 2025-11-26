U Inchantree Kanchanaburi: Thoughtful Practices Protect the Environment and Enrich Local Community

U Inchantree Kanchanaburi

The resort has established a range of environmental, social and cultural heritage programs.

At U Inchantree Kanchanaburi, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do.” — Pakkapol Muangsirithum, Hotel Manager at the resort.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Part of U Hotels & Resorts, U Inchantree Kanchanaburi , proudly announces its inaugural Green Globe certification, a globally recognized standard for sustainable hospitality. Nestled by the River Kwai, U Inchantree Kanchanaburi invites guests to join its journey toward a greener future. Inspired by a rustic river lodge style surrounded by landscaped gardens, the two-story buildings are set around a central courtyard, dominated by an ancient Inchantree.“At U Inchantree Kanchanaburi, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. Every thoughtful practice, from conserving water and responsibly reusing amenities to nurturing green spaces, reflects our commitment to protecting the environment and enriching the local community,” said Pakkapol Muangsirithum, Hotel Manager at the resort.The resort has established a range of environmental, social and cultural heritage programs. Energy, water and waste reduction targets have been set and several positive initiatives have been implemented including the installation of an EV charging station, a saltwater pool system and the availability of free bikes for guests.The majority of products used at the property are local, which supports the regional economy and reduces the property’s carbon footprint. Local sustainable products including coffee, tea, and fresh ingredients promote environmentally responsible practices. While locally made bags are sold at the reception area as well as Thai handicrafts created by local artisans with disabilities such as traditional wooden baskets used for monks’ offerings.U Inchantree Kanchanaburi’s commitment extends beyond eco-friendly operations to impactful community programs. To foster environmental care and social well-being in surrounding communities, the resort has its own Caring Today for a Better Tomorrow initiatives that include biodiversity protection programs, an onsite herb garden, food donations for people in need, and the U Make a Difference program. The U Make a Difference program is a CSR activity carried out at all U Hotels & Resorts that supports organizations serving a broad segment of local communities. U Inchantree Kanchanaburi contributes 1 USD for every night a guest participant in the program stays at the property. The proceeds are then donated to the Dhammanurak Foundation, an orphanage run by local nuns for children who have lost their parents. Donations help purchase basic items such as toiletries and foodstuffs for the children.All donations are gratefully received as the orphanage is currently in the process of completing a school building that will give the children the opportunity to study and plan for a brighter future. In addition to financial donations, resort staff participate in volunteer activities including organizing community lunches and donating essential supplies to local charities. Local environmental clean-ups are held along the banks of the Kwai Yai River, at the Dhammanurak Foundation, Wat Mo Thao Temple and Wat Hua Na Temple Kanchanaburi. Together with Tha Makham Community Leader’s Office, joint clean-ups are also run in the surrounding neighborhood area of Tha Makham.U Inchantree Kanchanaburi supports community development and long-term sustainability through internship and scholarship initiatives that invest in local education and talent. Each year, the resort welcomes 7-10 hospitality and tourism students from nearby universities and vocational colleges, including Kanchanaburi Rajabhat University and Nakhon Pathom Rajabhat University. Interns rotate across key operational departments - Front Office, Housekeeping, Food & Beverage Service and the Kitchen - gaining hands-on experience, mentorship, and an introduction to sustainability awareness during their 3-4 month training. Many continue on to full-time employment, reflecting the program’s role in building a skilled, locally based workforce.Complementing this, the resort’s scholarship program provides financial support to the children of employees aged from primary school to university levels, helping cover educational expenses such as uniforms, stationery and essential learning materials. Awarded every three years and celebrated at a staff presentation ceremony, these scholarships encourage continued learning and strengthen family wellbeing.Together, these initiatives demonstrate U Inchantree Kanchanaburi’s commitment to social sustainability practices - empowering local youth, advancing education, and nurturing future leaders in hospitality.ContactPakkapol MuangsirithumHotel ManagerU Inchantree Kanchanaburi443 Mae Nam Kwai Road, ThamakhamSub-district, Muang Kanchanaburi District,Kanchanaburi 71000, ThailandE: hm@ukanchanaburi.comT: +66 34 521 584 | Fax +66 34 521 585

