Mariposa Technologies, Inc. Unveils New Electronic Visit Verification Capabilities for Homecare Agencies

NAPA, CA, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mariposa Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of private duty homecare solutions announces the launch of advanced Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) capabilities designed exclusively for homecare agencies. This groundbreaking development revolutionizes the way caregivers track and manage client visits, ensuring optimal care delivery and enhancing the overall client experience.

In its commitment to empowering seniors and caregivers, Mariposa introduces a number of key innovative EVV capabilities tailored to address the unique challenges faced by homecare agencies:

GPS Validation: Mariposa's new GPS validation capabilities enable agency caregivers to seamlessly validate their location when clocking in and out of client shifts.

Advanced Reporting: Location data is now tracked across all Mariposa Care Book clock-in/out posts and Care Log reports, facilitating transparency and in support of required EVV reporting.

EVV Compliance: With Mariposa agencies can now easily track and report upon key data elements as required under EVV including: Type of service performed, Individual receiving the service, Date of the service​, Location of service delivery​​​, Individual providing the service, Time the service begins and ends.

"Mariposa is dedicated to simplifying the caregiving experience for seniors and their caregivers," said Jim Lightsey Founder and CEO of Mariposa Technologies, Inc. "Our new EVV capabilities represent another significant milestone in our pursuit to enhance the aging-in-place experience. By empowering homecare agencies with advanced technology solutions, we are on a mission to drive positive outcomes and improve the quality of life for seniors."

About Mariposa Technologies, Inc.: The Mariposa platform is free to consumers for planning and coordinating care. It is available on a subscription basis to homecare agencies, senior living communities and advisors to collaborate with seniors and their loved ones on care planning and to schedule, deliver and manage needed personal care services.

James Lightsey
Mariposa Technologies, Inc
+1 415-806-3121
Mariposa Technologies, Inc designs technology and tools to make life better at every stage. Our consumer-driven mobile and web solution orchestrates and integrates the network of services and support that help seniors age in place safely and comfortably. The Mariposa platform is free to consumers for planning and coordinating care. It is available on a subscription basis to homecare agencies, senior living communities and advisors to collaborate with seniors and their loved ones on care planning and to schedule, deliver and manage needed personal care services.

http://mariposa.care

