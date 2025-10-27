Cooee Cookies™ and Health Food Symmetry partner to launch new functional cookies made with PhytoBiome™

Freshly baked allergy-free Cooee Cookies™ made with native botanicals. With the addition of PhytoBiome™, the new range of cookies will deliver clinically proven support for gut health, immune strength and metabolic balance. The new range of cookies will combine the renowned allergen free and native plant food benefits of Cooee Cookies™ with the improved gut health, immune strength and metabolic balance provided by PhytoBiome™.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cooee Cookies ™, one of Australia’s fastest-growing Indigenous-owned and female-led food innovators, has announced a landmark distribution partnership with Health Food Symmetry (HFS), creator of PhytoBiome™, the world’s first sugarcane-derived, whole-plant prebiotic.The collaboration marks a new era in Australia’s functional food industry. Under the agreement, Cooee Cookies™ will create a new range of its cookies integrating the PhytoBiome™ product, enabling consumers to access better gut health nutrition through everyday snacking.It will combine the renowned allergen free and native plant food benefits of Cooee Cookies™ with the improved gut health, immune strength and metabolic balance provided by PhytoBiome™.Cooee Cookies™ has a growing national retail and corporate network that will be utilised to roll out the new range once developed. The partnership will also aim to introduce the products into rural indigenous communities across Australia where there is a high prevalence of type 2 diabetes and other metabolic health concerns.Founder and CEO of Health Food Symmetry, Gordon Edwards said the partnership will redefine Australia’s snack food industry, providing consumers with the ability to indulge in delicious treats that are better for their gut health.“Made in Australia from local high quality produce backed by world class research, we are sharing our scientific functional food capabilities on a national and international scale, an initiative that excites us both,” Edwards said.Functional snacking with purposeAll Cooee Cookies™ products are free from gluten, dairy, nuts, soy and eggs, offering inclusive options for people with allergies and dietary sensitivities.“With the addition of PhytoBiome™, each cookie will now deliver clinically proven support for gut health, immune strength and metabolic balance, transforming a simple snack into a functional food with genuine health benefits,” Edwards said.Derived from whole sugarcane, PhytoBiome™ retains the plant’s natural structure and phytonutrients, promoting microbiome diversity, improved nutrient absorption and balanced blood-glucose levels while reducing oxidative and inflammatory stress. It represents a scientific breakthrough in creating food that supports long-term digestive and metabolic wellbeing.Harnessing native botanicals and modern scienceAlongside PhytoBiome™, the formulations involved in the creation of Cooee Cookies™ incorporate powerful Australian native botanicals including Kakadu plum, wattle seed, lemon myrtle and finger lime.“These native ingredients are recognised for their high antioxidant content and therapeutic potential, contributing to immune support, digestive balance and overall vitality,” Edwards added.Advancing health equity through nutritionCooee Cookies™ and Health Food Symmetry are committed to delivering PhytoBiome™-enhanced foods to Indigenous communities, disadvantaged groups and individuals experiencing nutritional or social vulnerability, helping ensure better daily nutrition for all.“At Cooee Cookies™, our mission is to provide foods that are inclusive, accessible and meaningful,” Cooee Cookies™ founder and CEO, Terri-Ann (Tezzi) Daniel said.“By partnering with Health Food Symmetry, we’re continuing to evolve our allergy-free snacks with the added benefits of improved gut and metabolic health without compromising on taste or culture.”Edwards emphasised that the collaboration represents the best of Australian innovation.“PhytoBiome™ brings validated prebiotic science to everyday foods, while Cooee Cookies™ bring purpose, heritage and reach. Together, we’re proving how Indigenous entrepreneurship and biotechnology can deliver lasting health and social impact,” he said.About Cooee HoldingsCooee Holdings Pty Ltd trading as Cooee Cookies™ is a proudly Indigenous-owned, female-led Australian food company pioneering the future of healthy, functional snacking. Its Cooee Cookies™ range features allergy-free, plant-based ingredients and native botanicals. Products are available nationally through leading retailers and food-service partners.About Health Food SymmetryHealth Food Symmetry (HFS) is an Australian biotechnology company and the creator of PhytoBiome™, a clinically supported, sugarcane-derived, whole-plant prebiotic. HFS develops natural functional ingredients that enhance gut health, metabolic performance and sustainability across human, animal and bakery applications.

