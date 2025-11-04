Dodo Group Unveils Macadamia Nut Oil: The Next Evolution in Healthy Cooking

Dodo Gourmet Macadamia Nut Oil Macadamia Nut Oil Bottles Macadamia Nut Oil - Pouring

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dodo Group — known for its viral TikTok sensation Dubai Chocolate and success in launching luxury brands through its social commerce platform — announced the expansion of The Dodo Macadamia Nut Oil to their The Dodo Gourmet product line. The Dodo Macadamia Nut Oil is 100% cold pressed and fast growing as the healthiest nut, macadamias, known for their concentration of healthy fats and antioxidants.By introducing a nutrient-rich oil as a premium lifestyle essential, Dodo Macadamia Oil represents a shift in how consumers approach health and cooking. The growing biohacker community is endorsing the emerging macadamia as the “longevity nut” with its scientifically supported health benefits.“Consumers today are increasingly aware of the connection between nutrition, aging, and overall lifestyle,” said Michael Dodo , Founder and CEO of the Dodo Group. “We’re excited to expand our artisanal gourmet line from indulgent chocolates to a full line of gourmet creations - including our luxurious Dodo Macadamia Nut Oil meeting the growing demand for wellness products.”According to Market Research Future (MRFR) the US Macadamia Nuts market is currently valued at USD 157.5 million in 2024, is projected to expand rapidly at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.35% through 2035, reaching an estimated USD 757.5 million. This strong trajectory reflects accelerating consumer demand driven by growing health consciousness and the widespread adoption of nutritious, better-for-you snacking alternatives.The Dodo Gourmet uses macadamia nuts to produce their new cooking oil delivering nutritional credentials including:✔ Healthiest oil to cook with:Naturally rich in good fats and lower in bad fats than olive, avocado, or canola oil.✔ High smoke point:Stays stable and safe up to around 450°F suitable for all cooking styles (frying, grilling, baking, and sautéing)✔ Omega 7 longevity boost:Supports skin health, collagen, and overall vitality, and can even be enjoyed by the spoon or drizzle.✔ Seed oil free alternative:A pure, noninflammatory choice (ultra-low Linoleic Acid) for everyday cooking✔ Buttery, neutral taste:Smooth flavor that enhances any dish, from salads to seared fish.Availability:Dodo Extra Virgin Macadamia Oil is available in 500ml and 1L bottles through TheDodoGourmet.com To schedule an interview, please contact Jeremy Broekman at jeremy@broekmancomm.com or call/text (818) 212-9201.About The Dodo Group:Founded in 2011 by investor and entrepreneur Michael Dodo, The Dodo Group is a diversified investment firm with a strong track record specializing in acquiring and revitalizing legacy businesses across beauty, luxury brands, retail, and food & beverage sectors. Focused on fostering growth and innovation, Dodo Group leverages deep industry expertise to build scalable, sustainable brands through strategic partnerships and visionary leadership. The Dodo Group portfolio includes Luxury Brands LLC, The Dodo Gourmet, The Dodo Chocolates, Outlandish Agency, Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics and Skincare, FHI Heat, Unbrush, PRAI Beauty, and BIA Bare It All. To learn more, visit TheDodoGroup.com

