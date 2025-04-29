Avril Lavigne, Paliskates Team Up for Limited Edition Sweatshirt Drop to Rebuild Beloved Skate Shop After Palisades Fire

Paliskates Avril Lavigne Limited Edition Hoodie (Vintage Black) Paliskates Avril Lavigne Limited Edition Hoodie (Vintage Black) Paliskates Avril Lavigne Limited Edition Hoodie (Vintage Black)

Paliskates is rebuilding with the help of its community

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of the devastating Palisades fire that destroyed iconic local skate shop Paliskates, global music superstar Avril Lavigne is stepping up to help the shop rise from the ashes. The two forces have teamed up for a limited edition sweatshirt release, with 100% of proceeds going directly to support the rebuilding and reopening of Paliskates.Lavigne and Paliskates first teamed up earlier this year around the GRAMMYAwards when she made a surprise appearance in a special commercial for the skate shop that aired throughout the ceremony to promote local businesses affected by the devastating wildfires. Watch the spot HERE "Paliskates is more than a store—it's a place where skaters and artists have called home for over 25 years,” said Avril Lavigne. “After meeting Erica and hearing her story, I knew I wanted to continue our relationship further. It’s going to take years to rebuild the community that was lost, but I know the community is strong and with businesses like Paliskates leading the way it will come back stronger. Doing this merch drop is one piece of helping them regain what the fire took away.”The exclusive merch drop, set to go live on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 8:00am EST, features a custom-designed sweatshirt that blends Avril’s signature style with Paliskates’ gritty, skate-forward roots. Designed in collaboration with local artists and screen printed in Los Angeles, the sweatshirt is more than just gear—it’s a symbol of resilience, community, and the culture that Paliskates has nurtured for over a decade. Interested buyers can sign up to be notified of the upcoming release here: https://www.paliskates.net/merch Paliskates Owner and founder Erica Simpson shares,“The shop has become more than a retail space—it’s a second home for generations of skaters and surfers. What began as a hub for local kids has grown into a multi-generational community, with parents now bringing their own children to share in the vibe and values they grew up with. We are proud to support up-and-coming skaters, sponsor local events, and give young people a safe place to hang out and create.”Quantities of the sweatshirt are extremely limited, and fans are encouraged to act fast. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.The sweatshirts will be available exclusively at www.paliskates.net/avril/ starting Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Fans can also donate directly to the rebuilding efforts via www.paliskates.net/donate For Paliskates press inquiries, interviews, or hi-res images of the merch, please contact:Jeremy Broekman jeremy@broekmancomm.com 818-212-9201.For Avril Lavigne press inquiries, please contact Full Coverage Communications:Kristen Foster Kristen.Foster@fullcov.com or Avery Robinson Avery.Robinson@fullcov.com.About PALISKATESFounded in 1999, Paliskates has been a beloved neighborhood skate shop and a cornerstone of the Pacific Palisades community for over two decades. As LA’s premier destination for all things skate and surf and the longest-running female-owned skate shop in the country, Owner and founder Erica Simpson built Paliskates on the independent spirit of skate and surf culture—irreverent, strong, athletic, and inclusive. Paliskates offers a carefully curated collection of gear, apparel, and exclusive merch that reflects the soul of the culture it celebrates. After celebrating it’s 25th anniversary, Paliskates’ original flagship location was tragically lost in the Palisades Fire. Paliskates was featured in the 2025 Grammy Awards after being selected for a special commercial promoting local businesses affected by recent wildfires. For more information, please visit https://www.paliskates.net About AVRIL LAVIGNEAvril Lavigne has made history, smashed records, and consistently blazed a trail of her own as an uncompromising force in music and culture. Beyond selling 50 million albums worldwide with 12.5 million units sold in the U.S. alone, she has notched eight GRAMMYAward nominations, has won 10 JUNO Awards, was appointed to the Order of Canada (2024), and is a Canada Walk of Fame (2023) and Hollywood Walk of Fame (2022) recipient. In June 2024, Avril released her first-ever Greatest Hits album featuring 20 career-spanning fan-favorites from her record-smashing catalog. In support, Avril completed a 29-night run of sold-out shows on her North American headline Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits Tour, as well as performed show-stopping sets oversees including her critically acclaimed Glastonbury debut. Due to phenomenal demand, the Greatest Hits tour was extended with 2025 dates kicking off in May. Avril’s impressive catalog includes the diamond-certified (Canada) and septuple platinum (U.S.) album Let Go [2002], quintuple-platinum (Canada) and triple-platinum (U.S.) Under My Skin [2004], double-platinum The Best Damn Thing [2007], gold-selling Goodbye Lullaby [2011], gold-selling Avril Lavigne [2013], Head Above Water [2019], and Love Sux [2022] that debuted in the top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart and amassed over 12 million streams in its first week alone. As such, she remains of “one of the Soundscan-era’s top-selling artists releasing albums in the U.S.'' and “the third best-selling Canadian female artist of all-time.” She earned a spot in the Top 10 of Billboard’s “Best of the 2000s'' chart and holds a Guinness World Record as the youngest female solo artist to top the UK chart while “Girlfriend” emerged as the first music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube. For tour dates and all other information, please visit www.avrillavigne.com # # #Media ContactsFor more information, or to schedule interviews, please contactJeremy Broekman 818-212-9201 jeremy@broekmancomm.comFor Avril Lavigne press, please contact Full Coverage Communications:Avery Robinson, Publicity Director, Avery.Robinson@fullcov.com orKristen Foster, President/CEO, Kristen.Foster@fullcov.com

