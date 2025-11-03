The Dodo Chocolates Unveils New Luxe Gold Holiday Box
Dodo Gourmet builds off Success with $8 Million in Sales, 350,000 Units Sold
Beautifully packaged and made for gifting, this golden collection transforms every bite into a moment of pure treasure. Each piece tells its own story of flavor and artistry, with one signature chocolate crowned in real edible gold, symbolizing the elegance and opulence that define The Dodo Chocolates savoring experience. Perfect for gifting, The Dodo Chocolates Holiday Box includes:
• Pistachio Kunafa Milk Chocolate - Crisp kunafa layered with creamy pistachio for a bite of elegance, with touches of shimmering edible gold.
• White Chocolate Cookie Butter Bliss - Smooth white chocolate filled with a crunchy cookie butter biscuit.
• Strawberry Cheesecake Fantasy - Strawberry cheesecake filling.
• Pistachio Kunafa Dark Chocolate - Crisp kunafa layered with creamy pistachio, enrobed in dark chocolate.
• Golden Caramel Chocolate Salted Pretzel Melt - Gooey caramel blended with salted pretzel for a sweet and salty bite.
“The Dodo Chocolates has grown faster than we ever imagined, driven by word-of-mouth and viral demand,” said Storm Mascall, Marketing Director at The Dodo Chocolates. “As a brand, we’re committed to listening to our customers. The introduction of multipacks and our Gold Holiday Box reflects that — it’s about meeting demand while elevating the experience with new, collectible, and giftable formats.”
These new offerings further expand Dodo’s mission to make luxury Dubai-inspired chocolate accessible, sharable, and joyful. The Dodo Chocolates has captivated fans with its imaginative flavor profiles and high-end presentation. The brand’s signature “Ultimate Chocolate Bar Experience” has already made waves with its line of nine (9) unique flavors including Cookie Butter Bliss, Pink Pistachio Kunafa, Golden Caramel Pretzel, Chocolate Pistachio Kunafa, Strawberry Cheesecake, Hazelnut Brownie and more. As the brand continues to push boundaries in flavor, design, and experience, customers can expect more innovations, seasonal releases, and surprises in the year ahead.
The Golden Treasure Holiday Box is now available exclusively at TheDodoGourmet.com while supplies last. For more information, please visit the Golden Holiday Treasure Box landing page here: www.thedodogourmet.com/products/the-dodo-chocolates-treasure-box
About Dodo Gourmet
The Dodo Gourmet is a luxury culinary brand that fuses refined indulgence with everyday elegance. What started as a purveyor of artisanal chocolates has grown into a diverse portfolio of gourmet offerings — including its signature Dubai Chocolate Bars and new, inspired food innovations. With a guiding ethos rooted in wellness, creativity, and connection, The Dodo Gourmet honors the legacy of Dodo luxury by elevating ordinary moments into extraordinary experiences and redefining true indulgence as living well, every day.
About The Dodo Group
Founded in 2011 by investor and entrepreneur Michael Dodo, The Dodo Group is a diversified investment firm with a strong track record specializing in acquiring and revitalizing legacy businesses across beauty, luxury brands, retail, and food & beverage sectors. Focused on fostering growth and innovation, Dodo Group leverages deep industry expertise to build scalable, sustainable brands through strategic partnerships and visionary leadership. The Dodo Group portfolio includes Luxury Brands LLC, Dodo Gourmet, Dodo Chocolates, Outlandish Agency, Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics and Skincare, FHI Heat, Unbrush, PRAI Beauty, and BIA Bare It All. To learn more, visit TheDodoGroup.com.
