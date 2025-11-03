The Dodo Chocolates Unveils New Luxe Gold Holiday Box

About

A veteran branding agent, marketer and publicity generator, Jeremy Broekman is the founder of eponymous PR/marketing agency, Broekman Communications, specializing in entertainment and corporate marketing. Jeremy brings 20+ years of experience across 50 feature film campaigns with Universal Studios Television and 40+ films as an independent publicist. As a fractional CMO for hire, Jeremy serves corporate, entertainment, real estate, start-up and C-suite executives. Jeremy launches successful marketing, promotions and advertising campaigns and consults teams in the areas of business development, brand strategy and social media. Jeremy is a Spartan racer, charismatic connector and master networker. His presentations are highly motivational and energizing, showing teams how to overcome obstacles and develop a shared vision. From traditional PR, publicity and promotions to event production to social media & advertising campaigns, Jeremy is the Connector & bridge maker to hire to make things happen.

Broekman Communications