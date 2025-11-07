SPIN and Talkadot Unite to Transform Speaker Booking with Verified Data for Senior Event Planners

Senior Planners Industry Network Get recommendations for best speakers based on your needs, and easily compare between speakers

The partnership combines SPIN’s senior planner network with Talkadot’s verified data to make booking proven professional speakers faster and easier.

As a senior planner, I’ve spent weeks vetting and searching for the right speakers - now, having a tool that narrows that search to minutes with qualified, data-backed options is a true game-changer” — Carolynn Santos

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talkadot , the speaker booking and analytics platform that powers a growing speaker marketplace for event planners , has been selected as the exclusive booking partner for the Senior Planners Industry Network (SPIN), founded by Shawna Suckow, CMP, CSP, CVP.The partnership connects senior planners to a curated network of professional speakers whose results are backed by verified audience data. It also helps speakers expand visibility to decision-makers who run large-scale events across North America.“SPIN has always been about empowering planners through real-world insight and collaboration,” said Shawna Suckow, Founder of SPIN. “Partnering with Talkadot gives our members access to measurable speaker data and a faster way to connect with proven talent.”“As a senior planner, I’ve spent weeks vetting and searching for the right speakers - now, having a tool that narrows that search to minutes with qualified, data-backed options is a true game-changer,” said Carolynn Santos, Executive Dir of SPIN. “This partnership equips our members with real-time speaker performance insights and measurable data, creating faster decision-making, stronger content curation , and tangible ROI for every program.”“We’re honored to collaborate with SPIN’s network of experienced planners,” said Arel Moodie, Co-Founder of Talkadot. “Together we’re bringing transparency and data to speaker selection so planners can book with confidence and speakers can grow strategically.”A March 2025 Swoogo survey found that 41 percent of event professionals plan to host more events this year, and 44 percent list boosting attendee engagement as their top challenge. The SPIN–Talkadot partnership directly addresses both trends by combining SPIN’s planner expertise with Talkadot’s verified speaker analytics and modern booking workflow.FOR EVENT PLANNERS- Search a verified speaker marketplace with measurable engagement data- Compare speakers quickly using real audience and planner feedback- Manage contracts, payments, and logistics in one secure dashboardFOR PROFESSIONAL SPEAKERS- Reach senior-level planners who manage high-impact events- Build credibility through verified audience data and analytics- Convert every presentation into referrals and repeat bookingsThrough this exclusive agreement, SPIN and Talkadot will co-host educational workshops, event activations, and referral programs that reward planners for bringing new organizations onto the platform. The collaboration reinforces both groups’ commitment to innovation, data-driven insights, and community advancement.ABOUT TALKAODTTalkadot is a speaker booking and analytics platform that helps event planners find, evaluate, and book professional speakers using verified performance data. Trusted by leading associations and professional networks, Talkadot transforms feedback into measurable value for both speakers and planners. Visit www.talkadot.com ABOUT SPINThe Senior Planners Industry Network (SPIN), founded by Shawna Suckow, CMP, CSP, CVP, is the leading community for veteran meeting and event planners. SPIN connects senior-level planners through education, peer exchange, and professional development that drive excellence across the events industry. Visit www.spinplanners.com MEDIA CONTACTArel Moodie

How Talkadot matches event planners to speakers

