Talkadot and National Speakers Association announce official partnership
Talkadot partners with the National Speakers Association to enhance speaker and event feedback
Talkadot, a platform empowering professional speakers to harness the power of audience feedback and leads, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the National Speakers Association (NSA), the leading community for professional speakers. This collaboration aims to provide NSA members robust feedback tools to enhance the effectiveness of their presentation and events.
— Jaime Nolan, President of the National Speakers Association
Talkadot's feedback technology will be utilized at NSA events to gather audience insights, allowing speakers to adapt and improve. It will also allow chapters to determine highly rated topics and presenters. The tool facilitates lead generation and networking opportunities for speakers, capitalizing on immediate audience reactions.
"NSA is the premier association for professionals in America and we are honored to partner with them to help their members succeed by capturing shareable data, attendee testimonials, speaking leads, and building their email list," says Arel Moodie, Talkadot Co-founder and NSA member. "We truly believe Talkadot will help live out NSA's goal of helping speakers build a better business and be a better speaker."
As part of this groundbreaking partnership, Talkadot is introducing a new feature tailored exclusively for NSA: the NSA Chapter Feedback tool. This feature enables NSA leaders to access a shared profile, facilitating seamless collaboration and data-driven insights.
In response to the partnership, Jaime Nolan, President of the National Speakers Association, stated, "The NSA is dedicated to providing our members with the best tools for success, and this partnership with Talkadot represents a significant leap forward. Talkadot's feedback platform will offer our speakers direct and immediate insights that are crucial for honing their craft and enhancing their presence on the global stage."
With Talkadot's NSA Chapter Feedback tool, NSA can now capture and analyze audience feedback at NSA-hosted events. The historical records will serve as a valuable resource for future NSA leadership, enabling them to build upon successes over time.
To celebrate, Talkadot and NSA have partnered with Ventura County Coast to offer a dream Vacation Giveaway. "We think this vacation giveaway is a fun way to celebrate the members of NSA. They travel so much for work as a speaker, we want their next vacation travel to be on us,” says Moodie.
Learn more about the Vacation Giveaway at https://nsaspeaker.org/benefit/talkadot/.
For further details on Talkadot's partnership with the NSA, please contact Arel Moodie at arel@talkadot.com.
About Talkadot: Talkadot is a software platform designed for professional speakers to build their speaking business, and for event professionals to get objective feedback on their speakers and events. Talkadot's feedback tool collects testimonials from the audience, captures leads and referrals, and helps speakers nurture new speaking opportunities simply by going on stage. Launched in 2022, Talkadot has powered over 10,000 events. Learn more at www.talkadot.com.
About the National Speakers Association: Established in 1973, the National Speakers Association (NSA) stands as the premier organization for professional speakers who aim to motivate, inspire, and bring about transformation through the power of speech. As the first and largest entity within the 13 international associations of the Global Speakers Federation, the NSA is dedicated to advancing the art and value of those who speak professionally. Visit nsaspeaker.org to learn more. Learn more at https://nsaspeaker.org/.
