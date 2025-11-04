Talkadot Named Exclusive Speaker Booking Partner for Destination Michigan

Example of a Talkadot speaker bookable profile Get recommendations for best speakers based on your needs, and easily compare between speakers

Event planners now have a faster, data-driven way to discover and book proven professional speakers while helping speakers generate repeat bookings.

We’re honored to partner with Destination Michigan to make speaker booking transparent and efficient, so planners can focus on creating great events and not paperwork.” — Arel Moodie

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talkadot , the speaker booking and analytics platform built by professional speakers and event technology experts, has been selected as the exclusive speaker booking partner for Destination Michigan, led by Kim Eddings Corcoran, CMP, CTA.This partnership gives event planners a faster, data-driven way to discover and book keynote speakers with proven audience engagement results. It also helps professional speakers grow visibility and generate repeat bookings through verified data.“Destination Michigan has always helped planners create extraordinary events,” said Kim Corcoran, Owner of Destination Michigan. “Our partnership with Talkadot gives our members a modern way to discover and book proven speakers while supporting the meetings community.”“We are honored to serve as Destination Michigan’s exclusive booking partner,” said Arel Moodie, Co-Founder of Talkadot. “Our shared mission is to make the speaker hiring process transparent and efficient so planners can focus on the event, not the paperwork.”According to the 2024 Speaking Industry Benchmark Report, more than 80% of event organizers are planning the same or more in-person events this year, while two-thirds of professional speakers say finding new speaking opportunities remains their biggest challenge. Talkadot bridges that gap by turning verified audience feedback into a marketplace of measurable performance.How Talkadot Helps Planners and SpeakersFOR EVENT PLANNERS- Discover and compare verified professional speakers in one platform- Review real audience and organizer feedback to book confidently- Manage contracts, payments, and logistics in a single workflowFOR SPEAKERS- Collect and showcase audience feedback automatically- Build credibility with verified data that planners can trust- Turn every talk into leads, testimonials, and repeat bookingsUnlike a traditional bureau with a limited roster, Talkadot operates as an open, verified marketplace that gives both planners and speakers flexibility and visibility to succeed.The exclusive partnership also includes joint educational initiatives, event participation, and a referral program designed to strengthen Michigan’s event ecosystem.About TalkadotTalkadot is a speaker booking and analytics platform that connects event planners with proven professional speakers using verified performance data. Trusted by members of the National Speakers Association and leading industry groups, Talkadot makes it simple to find, evaluate, and book speakers all in one place. Visit www.talkadot.com About Destination MichiganDestination Michigan, owned and operated by Kim Eddings Corcoran, CMP, CTA, connects meeting planners with premier destinations, venues, and service providers throughout Michigan. Through education, networking, and strategic partnerships, Destination Michigan supports planners in creating exceptional meetings and conferences. Visit www.destinationmi.com

