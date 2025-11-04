ACHS Dean of Herbal Medicine Honored with Commitment Award from Florida Naturopathic Physicians Association

American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu ACHS Dean of Herbal Medicine, Dr. Judith Thompson, Honored with Commitment Award from Florida Naturopathic Physicians Association

ACHS announces Dean of Herbal Medicine, has been awarded the Commitment Award by the Florida Naturopathic Physicians Association (FNPA).

This recognition is a testament to Dr. Judith’s compassion and dedication to inspiring others to pursue integrative models of care.” — ACHS President Tracey Abell

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) proudly announces that Dr. Judith Thompson , Dean of Herbal Medicine, has been awarded the Commitment Award by the Florida Naturopathic Physicians Association (FNPA) . The award was presented at the inaugural FNPA Roots of Medicine Conference, held in Tampa, Florida, on October 3–4, 2025.Dr. Thompson, who currently serves as the Immediate Past President of the FNPA, has been an active leader in the organization for more than 16 years. Since joining the board in 2008, she has served in numerous capacities, including Legislative Chair, Vice President, Secretary, and Florida State Representative to the House of Delegates of the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP).Throughout her tenure, Dr. Thompson has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to advancing awareness and access to naturopathic medicine in Florida. She has met with state legislators, city officials, and community leaders to educate them about the value of naturopathic care. Her advocacy extended to both Tallahassee and Washington, D.C., where she met with congressional representatives and senators to champion the right of Floridians to access licensed naturopathic doctors.Beyond legislative efforts, Dr. Thompson dedicates herself to grassroots education and community engagement. She has organized and spoken at health fairs, community events, and webinars, sharing the benefits of naturopathic medicine with students, practitioners, and the general public. Her work has inspired countless naturopathic doctors, students, and residents to remain engaged in the pursuit of integrative, holistic healthcare in Florida, despite the challenges of working in an unlicensed state.“Dr. Thompson leads with heart and purpose, embodying the very essence of service leadership. Her unwavering commitment to people, plants, and the planet shines through every initiative she takes on–from educating students at ACHS, contributing to sustainability and plant medicine projects, to legislative advocacy and community education. This recognition is a testament to Judith’s compassion and dedication to inspiring others to pursue integrative models of care,” shared ACHS President Tracey Abell ACHS congratulates Dr. Thompson on this well-deserved recognition and celebrates her continued leadership in the field of herbal medicine and naturopathic advocacy.About American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS):Founded in 1978, the American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is an accredited, online institution specializing in integrative health and wellness education. ACHS offers certificate, diploma, undergraduate, and graduate degree programs in areas such as herbal medicine, aromatherapy, holistic nutrition, integrative health sciences, and wellness coaching. With a commitment to sustainability, global service, and evidence-based practice, ACHS empowers students worldwide to transform their communities and the healthcare landscape through the principles of holistic health. Learn more at achs.edu.

