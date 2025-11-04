Bidding Set to Close on Historic "Dempwolf-Hafer" House Abbottstown, PA Landmark Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

3 W King Street, Abbottstown, PA 17301 3 W King Street, Abbottstown, PA 17301 3 W King Street, Abbottstown, PA 17301 3 W King Street, Abbottstown, PA 17301 3 W King Street, Abbottstown, PA 17301

The historic circa 1884 "Dempwolf-Hafer" House set for online only auction on Friday, November 7 announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of online only auction bidding on Friday, November 7 on the Historic "Dempwolf-Hafer" House, an Abbottstown PA circal 1884 architectural gem.” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the closing of online only auction bidding on Friday, November 7 on the Historic "Dempwolf-Hafer" House, a true architectural gem (circa 1884) located at the Center Square in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania.According to John Nicholls, president of the company, this 7-bedroom, 4.5-bath Victorian residence sits on a .27± acre lot and includes a detached 1BR/1BA guest cottage/office, a detached pool house with garage/carriage house, and a beautiful courtyard with an in-ground saltwater pool.“This property sits in Abbottstown’s Town Center Mixed Use District, allowing a wide variety of by-right uses such as bed & breakfast, food service, specialty retail, professional offices, hotel, private club, religious institution, daycare, funeral home, and more,” said Brian Damewood, auction coordinator with Damewood Auctioneers. “More zoning information is available under the Documents tab on the auction webpage.”Nestled at the center square in Abbottstown, the Dempwolf-Hafer House backs up to Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) and is conveniently located near Hanover Country Club, The Bridges Golf Club, and just minutes from York, Harrisburg, Frederick, MD, and I-83 noted Damewood_______________________________________The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below:Online Bidding is open now but will begin to close onFriday, November 7, 2025, at 12 PM (Eastern)Property Location: 3 W King Street, Abbottstown, PA 17301________________________________________Property Highlights• Eat-in kitchen with F. Bertazzono gas oven & stove• Formal parlor and dining room separated by original pocket doors• Second parlor with imported European oak bar and adjacent sitting room• Owner’s suite with private sitting room, Jacuzzi tub, and shower• Original 1880s Chestnut wood floors and tile parlor floors• Painted glass, accordion shutters• Second-level porches overlooking the courtyard• Heating: Natural gas boiler with radiators (new in 2024) and two fireplaces• Cooling: Central AC with dual thermostats• Utilities: Public water, sewer & gas; Comcast internet Detached pool house and 2-car garage/carriage house with new electric water heater• In-ground saltwater pool• Privacy fencing, and courtyard fencing• Four parking spaces available on the town square________________________________________The online auction is open to the public, and broker participation is encouraged (pre-registration required for compensation). For complete auction details, property documents and registration, visit www.NichollsAuction.com or contact Brian Damewood at (540) 454-2326.________________________________________About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, is a full-service accelerated marketing firm specializing in the sale of real estate via the auction method. Founded in 1968, Nicholls has built a legacy of excellence with over 57 years of industry leadership and more than 200 years of combined team experience. The Nicholls team includes world and state champion auctioneers, an award-winning marketing staff, and a proven record of success across the Mid-Atlantic region. For more information, visit www.nichollsauction.com or call (540) 898-0971.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.