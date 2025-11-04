Kuvings Thailand Launches Biggest 11.11 Sale of the Year

11.11 Big Sale : Kuvings AUTO10S Kuvings Thailand Launches Biggest 11.11 Promotion 10-month interest-free installment plans and free nationwide delivery.

Up to 40% Off on the New ‘Kuvings AUTO10S’ Juicer

THAILAND, SOUTH KOREA, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings Thailand is launching its biggest 11.11 sale of the year, running from November 3 to 17, offering exclusive discounts and benefits through its official online store.The promotion is exclusively available through the official Kuvings Thailand online store (kuvings.in.th), where customers can purchase the brand’s latest hands-free slow juicer, the AUTO10S , at 40% off. During the promotional period, customers will also receive two complimentary gifts: an ice cream maker attachment and a mini blender. In addition, those who submit a photo review will receive a Kuvings premium stainless-steel bottle as an extra gift.The AUTO10S is designed with a 3,000cc large-capacity hopper and automatic cutting system, allowing users to juice whole fruits and vegetables with ease. A key highlight of the model is its hands-free function, enabling users to prepare juice while simultaneously attending to other tasks. The application of a stainless-steel cutting blade ensures excellent durability, while the juicer comes with a 10-year motor warranty, making it a highly trusted choice among consumers.Kuvings’ commercial bestsellers, the CS600 and CS520, are also included in the promotion at 30% off. Widely used in juice bars and cafés, both models come with the same complimentary gift set as the AUTO10S, and customers who participate in the photo review event will receive a 1-year extended warranty.Additional benefits include 10-month interest-free installment plans and free nationwide delivery. More details on products and the full promotion lineup can be found at the official Kuvings Thailand online store (kuvings.in.th).Meanwhile, Kuvings Thailand will be hosting live sessions on its official Facebook and TikTok channels throughout the 11.11 period. These sessions will feature real-time recipe demonstrations and interactive consumer engagement, showcasing various ways to utilize Kuvings products in daily life.📌Kuvings Thailand🌎 Website : https://kuvings.in.th 📞 Tel : 02 056 1118✉️ Email : online@shimono.in.th

Legal Disclaimer:

