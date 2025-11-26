Kuvings Unveils AUTO10 Plus: The Hands-Free Slow Juicer for Large-Batch Preparation

Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10 Plus AUTO10 Plus has a hopper extension that increases the hopper's maximum capacity to 4L.

IL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings AUTO10 Plus : This model is for serious juicing enthusiasts. With its extra-large hopper and the included hopper extension, it can juice large batches with little preparation or intervention.With its removable hopper extension, the Kuvings AUTO10 Plus has the largest capacity for holding fruits and vegetables of any juicer on the market. This hopper can hold your entire recipe, with room to spare. And it can even fit larger ingredients, like carrots or zucchini, without any need for pre-chopping.It produces a silky juice with a richer mouthfeel than the juice from the other models we tested, and it comes with a small sieve for creating entirely pulp-free juice.Though the AUTO10 Plus is pricey, its capacity and ease of use are game changers for high-volume juice drinkers. In our tests, there was nothing this juicer could not handle. It made light work of carrot and ginger, and produced some of the creamiest nut milk we've tried. It's also backed by an impressive 15 year warranty, which shows how confident Kuvings is in its premium construction.Nama J2 Juicers allow you to place most whole fruits and vegetables into the hopper for hands-free operation. Its juice pitcher holds 35 oz, while the Kuvings AUTO10 Plus delivers up to 135 oz of capacity, enabling much larger pre-loads of ingredients.Although Nama offers an optional large-capacity hopper, it is sold separately. Customers who prefer not to purchase additional accessories may appreciate juicers that include a higher-capacity hopper as part of the standard package.In this review, the Kuvings AUTO10 Plus, Hurom H400, and Nama J2 each provided high extraction efficiency with minimal pulp.All of the juicers in the comparison group deliver consistently high performance and produce excellent juice quality. However, the Kuvings AUTO10 Plus clearly stands out — showcasing beast-like power with the strongest motor and the largest capacity among them.Kuvings also demonstrated an exceptionally high juice yield, efficiently extracting every drop from both fruits and vegetables. Its stainless-steel hopper blade delivers stronger power, pushing ingredients down into the screw more effectively, which enables faster juicing.Kuvings AUTO10 Plus has capabilities beyond juicing. With 3 included strainers, make juices, smoothies, sorbets, and nut milks. The cleanup is very easy thanks to our simple design and included cleaning tools.In addition, Kuvings’ cold press technology produces noticeably fresher juice, with the added benefits of minimized oxidation and reduced browning — resulting in juice that stays vibrant and nutrient-rich for longer.

