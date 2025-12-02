Nutrition Expert Patricia Faut Shares a Cold-Pressed Ginger Shot with the Kuvings AUTO10S

Patricia Faut (@food.bypatricia) Kuvings Hands Free Slow Juicer AUTO10S

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global interest in nutrient-focused, plant-forward home preparation continues to grow, Germany-based nutrition specialist and recipe developer Patricia Faut introduces a refined Cold-Pressed Ginger Shot recipe crafted with the Kuvings AUTO10S , a premium whole slow juicer designed for efficient extraction and superior nutrient preservation.Known for her evidence-informed, nutrition-centered content on Instagram ( @food.bypatricia ), Patricia emphasizes that bioactive compounds—such as gingerol in ginger and vitamin C in citrus fruits—are highly sensitive to heat and oxidation. Her choice to use the Kuvings AUTO10S Slow Juicer reflects a science-based approach to maintaining the structural and functional integrity of these delicate compounds.“Extraction method matters,” Patricia explains.“Cold pressing with a stable, low-speed system helps preserve the functional properties of fresh ingredients. The technology behind the Kuvings AUTO10S supports both flavor integrity and micronutrient retention.”🍏 A Functional and Universally Accessible RecipePatricia’s Cold-Pressed Ginger Shot is intentionally designed with simple, widely available ingredients—making it approachable for home users regardless of region or cooking experience.✅ Cold-Pressed Ginger Shot (8–10 servings)- 2 apples- 100 g leafy greens (such as kale)- 1 piece of fresh ginger (approx. 7 cm)- 1 orange- 1 lemon✨ Method1. Wash and prepare ingredients as needed.2. Extract using the Kuvings AUTO10S Whole Slow Juicer.3. Portion into small containers and freeze.4. Thaw overnight for convenient morning consumption.This preparation method enables consistent intake—an important element in long-term dietary adherence—while giving users complete control over ingredient composition and quality.💡 Why the Kuvings AUTO10S? — Technical Advantages for Home NutritionWhen developing this recipe, Patricia evaluated the extraction performance of the Kuvings AUTO10S, which features a 3,000 ml wide feed chute, an automatic self-feeding system, and low-speed rotation engineered to reduce oxidation.From a nutrition-oriented and practical standpoint, she highlights the following advantages:- Reduced preparation time due to the extra-wide feeding chamber- Stable extraction flow, contributing to consistent texture and nutrient output- Improved fiber processing, beneficial for ingredients like leafy greens and ginger- Streamlined cleaning, encouraging routine daily useThese design attributes position the Kuvings AUTO10S as a leading option in the global Cold Press Juicer and Whole Slow Juicer category, aligning with increasing international search trends such as Kaltpressentsafter, Slow Juicer Germany, Cold Press Juicer Europe, and homemade ginger shots.✨About Patricia Faut (@food.bypatricia)Patricia Faut is a Germany-based nutrition professional and recipe creator specializing in plant-forward, evidence-informed cooking. Through her online platforms, she offers guidance on nutrient retention, meal-prep efficiency, and accessible plant-based recipes.- Instagram: @food.bypatricia- Focus areas: plant-based cooking, micronutrient preservation, home-prep workflows🔍 Explore More Kuvings AUTO10S Recipes- Patricia continues to develop plant-based recipes using the Kuvings AUTO10S, providing inspiration for home cooks seeking nutrient-rich cold-pressed beverages and functional foods.Further content and product details can be found below:- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/food.bypatricia Kuvings Germany – AUTO10S Product Information: https://kuvings.de/products/auto10s 👉About KuvingsKuvings is a global leader in cold-press extraction technology, recognized for its innovations in Whole Slow Juicers, Cold Press Juicers, and advanced nutrient-preservation systems. With a focus on engineering precision and user-centered design, Kuvings delivers premium solutions to households in more than 92 countries.The Kuvings AUTO10S represents the brand’s next-generation advancement, combining a wide feeding system with automated self-feeding and low-speed rotation to support both efficiency and nutritional integrity.

