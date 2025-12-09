Funraise Connect Events Demonstrate a Decade-Long Commitment to Nonprofit Community, Collaboration, and Leadership

Funraise expands its investment in nonprofit relationships through nationwide community events, mission-driven technology, and deep sector partnerships.

Funraise Connect Events were born out of a belief that technology alone isn’t enough—real change happens when people come together to share, listen, and lead.” — Justin Wheeler, Funraise CEO and Co-founder

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As nonprofits across the United States navigate uncertainty, resource constraints, and shifts in donor behavior, Funraise continues to invest in what has defined the company since day one: human connection. Through its 2024–2025 Funraise Connect Events, Funraise has brought nonprofit leaders together for intimate, intentional dinners designed to build community, foster transparency, and provide a space for nonprofit peers to share the challenges and successes shaping their work.These gatherings—held in cities ranging from Los Angeles to Chicago to New York—are a continuation of Funraise’s longstanding belief that strong fundraising relies not only on modern technology but also on strong relationships, trust, and shared experience.Funraise’s deep commitment to the nonprofit world has been rooted in its DNA since its founding in 2016. Its founders came directly from nonprofit leadership and built Funraise to be the platform they wished they’d had—technology that supports people, made especially for those who are focused on changing the world.For nearly a decade, Funraise has worked alongside nonprofits of every size, providing accessible fundraising technology and hands-on partnership designed to lift the administrative burden so organizations can stay focused on their missions.“Funraise has always believed that nonprofits are the most important problem-solvers in our world,” said Justin Wheeler, CEO and Co-founder of Funraise. “We built this company because we lived the same challenges many fundraisers face today—understaffed teams, tight budgets, and the constant pressure to do more with less. Funraise Connect Events were born out of a belief that technology alone isn’t enough—real change happens when people come together to share, listen, and lead.”Funraise’s commitment is not only philosophical—it is practical and measurable. The company continues to invest directly in nonprofits by providing:· A free fundraising plan ( Funraise Essentials ), offering modern tools at no cost· High-level, easy-to-use fundraising features that automate tasks nonprofits shouldn’t be forced to spend time on· Human-centered support, including real people who listen to—and act on—nonprofits' feedback daily· A platform shaped in partnership with thousands of nonprofit usersDecember 2, 2025, marked Funraise’s tenth Giving Tuesday since its founding, a milestone underscoring not a celebration but a decade of persistent, grounded work in service to the nonprofit community.Launched quietly but intentionally, Funraise Connect Events were built as listening sessions—spaces where nonprofit leaders could speak candidly about operational strain, government-related funding concerns, donor behavior shifts, or simply the emotional weight of mission-driven work.Throughout each gathering, one theme emerged again and again: nonprofits are looking for more than tools; they are looking for partners who understand their reality.“Nonprofit leaders show up every day with extraordinary vision and resilience,” Wheeler said. “Connect Events reaffirmed what we’ve known since founding Funraise—we serve a sector that deserves better support, deeper empathy, and technology that frees them to lead rather than chase administrative tasks.”While Connect Events spotlight Funraise’s relationship-driven mission, they also highlight its strategic leadership in the fundraising technology sector. Funraise’s platform combines user-friendly tools with powerful automation and integrations that modern nonprofits need to thrive. The company’s partnerships—including its work with Chariot, Daxko, POINT, Kindsight, Double the Donation, and others—reflect Funraise’s belief that the nonprofit ecosystem is strongest when aligned rather than siloed.Funraise enters 2026 with the same clarity that guided its founding nearly ten years ago: nonprofits deserve technology that respects their time, amplifies their work, and honors the communities they serve. “Everything we build—and every conversation we have—reinforces our belief that nonprofits aren’t just customers,” Wheeler added. “They’re partners, collaborators, and the reason Funraise exists. Our commitment to them isn’t seasonal; it’s structural. It’s who we are.”Keep track of events that Funraise is hosting in 2026 by signing up for emails or bookmarking https://www.funraise.org/connect-events About FunraiseFunraise is the top all-in-one fundraising platform designed specifically for nonprofits. Leading with innovative, user-friendly software that includes comprehensive CRM and donor management capabilities, integrated email marketing tools, and advanced analytics, Funraise's mission is to empower nonprofit organizations with beautiful, effective technology that enhances their ability to raise funds and create impact.

