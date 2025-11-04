Etech Global Services' Innovation Division ETSLabs Wins ICMI New Technology Solution Award for QEval

Matt Rocco - President & CEO

NACOGDOCHES, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ETSLabs , the innovation division of Etech Global Services , received the 2025 ICMI Global Contact Center Award for Best New Technology Solution at the ICMI Contact Center Expo in Orlando, Florida. The award recognizes QEval™, an AI-driven platform designed to unify quality monitoring, automated coaching, and data integration across contact center operations.The ICMI Global Contact Center Awards identify organizations advancing the industry through measurable innovation and demonstrable impact on customer and agent experience.Platform Design and ImplementationQEval™ addresses a recurring challenge in contact center operations: converting quality data into actionable interventions. The platform was developed from 25 years of operational experience managing customer interactions across Etech's nine contact centers."Contact center leaders face a persistent gap between data availability and actionable insight," said Matt Rocco, CEO of Etech Global Services. "QEval™ was designed to close that gap—turning quality metrics into immediate coaching interventions and linking performance data directly to outcomes that matter: revenue, retention, and customer trust."Technical Capabilities and Results• The platform has processed over 1 billion customer conversations across voice, chat, and email channels. Key operational metrics include:• 100% interaction coverage through AI-driven quality scoring, compared to traditional manual sampling rates of 1–3%• Week-based deployment timelines versus traditional 6–9 month implementations• Real-time compliance monitoring with automated alerts for regulatory deviations• Automated coaching recommendations enabling supervisor interventions and targeted training"QEval™ was built by operators for operators to eliminate bias, listen to every conversation, and deliver actionable insights in the moment," said Jim Iyoob, Chief Customer Officer of Etech Global Services. "When insights arrive in real time, teams move from reactive firefighting to proactive leadership. QEval™ unifies the view, transforms quality data into daily coaching, and connects performance directly to business results."Industry ContextThe contact center industry has evolved from viewing quality assurance primarily as a compliance function to recognizing it as a driver of customer retention and revenue performance. QEval™ addresses this evolution by connecting operational metrics to business outcomes with minimal delay between insight and action.The platform was developed to address recurring leadership challenges: fragmented data systems, delayed coaching interventions, and metrics that fail to predict customer behavior or business results.Company InformationETSLabs analyzes over 1 billion customer interactions yearly, providing AI-driven insights that transform how contact centers operate . The company doesn't build theoretical tools—it builds from 20 years of running high-volume operations at scale.Etech Global Services, a certified minority-owned business, manages more than 200 million customer interactions annually across nine contact centers in three countries. The organization has handled the complexity of healthcare, financial services, retail, telecommunications, and technology verticals. That operational reality is embedded in everything ETSLabs develops.The platform translates what actually works in the field into deployable AI that moves real business metrics. ETSLabs understands the obstacles because the team has managed them at enterprise scale.

