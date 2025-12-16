Morse Data, Etech Scale Healthcare Contact Center for Peak Open Enrollment

Jim Iyoob | President, ETSLabs & Chief Revenue Officer, Etech Global Services

Morse Data Enterprises and Etech Global Services Alliance Scales Healthcare Contact Center from Baseline to Peak Open Enrollment Without Service Degradation

NACOGDOCHES, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A healthcare contact center just scaled from baseline to peak Open Enrollment levels serving over 1,000,000 active enrollees. Quality scores improved during peak. Average speed to answer stayed under 30 seconds. Member satisfaction increased 12 points.That doesn't happen with traditional approaches. Morse Data Enterprises and Etech Global Services have formed an alliance combining Morse's healthcare and financial services automation expertise with Etech's 25 years of operational delivery and ETSLabs ' AI platform, which just won the 2025 ICMI Global Contact Center Award for Best New Technology Solution.The core problem: traditional BPOs are incentivized to add agents and drive up call minutes. Technology vendors want to sell more licenses. Systems integrators lack deep understanding of staffing models and daily operations. This alliance eliminates those conflicts by combining automation expertise, operational execution, and real-time analytics under aligned delivery.What This DeliversMorse brings deep expertise in government benefits programs including SNAP, EBT, and WIC, along with restricted card spend management and contact center automation. Etech Global Services delivers proven operational execution across nine contact centers managing 200 million interactions annually. ETSLabs provides AI-driven quality monitoring that processes over 2 billion interactions annually and delivers coaching interventions within hours versus industry-standard weeks."We're solving the implementation gap that's been killing AI adoption in contact centers," said Mike Mings, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at Morse. "Clients get our healthcare and fintech domain expertise and automation capabilities combined with Etech's operational delivery and ETSLabs' real-time analytics. The result: automation that moves the metrics, lower costs per contact, higher CSAT, improved first-call resolution.""The Morse team understands benefits administration at a level most BPOs never reach," said Jim Iyoob, President of ETSLabs and Chief Revenue Officer at Etech Global Services. "Our philosophy is straightforward: use AI to handle routine work so agents focus on complex member needs. QEval provides coaching interventions within hours, not weeks. When you layer that onto Morse's automation for enrollment verification and card management, you're eliminating 30-40% of handle time on routine inquiries in typical implementations while improving member experience on calls that matter."Healthcare payers managing Open Enrollment periods, government benefits programs requiring rapid scaling, and financial services contact centers processing high-volume routine inquiries with embedded verification requirements. "Our first engagement proved the model," said Patrick Reynolds, Senior Vice President at Etech Global Services. "We maintained sub-30-second answer times and improved satisfaction scores during the highest-volume period of the year. That's the difference between implementing technology and operating it under real-world conditions."About MorseMorse accelerates enterprise adoption of emerging technology through operational expertise in healthcare, financial services, and contact center automation. We bring go-to-market strategy, technical resources, and domain knowledge in government benefits programs to help enterprises implement solutions that deliver measurable outcomes. For more information, visit itsmorse.com or follow us on LinkedIn.About Etech Global Services and ETSLabsEtech Global Services, a certified minority-owned business, manages more than 200 million customer interactions annually across nine contact centers in three countries, specializing in healthcare, financial services, retail, telecommunications, and technology sectors.ETSLabs, the innovation division of Etech Global Services, analyzes over 2 billion customer interactions annually and won the 2025 ICMI Global Contact Center Award for Best New Technology Solution. ETSLabs builds AI platforms from 25 years of operational experience running high-volume contact centers at enterprise scale.

