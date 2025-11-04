Tokyo's Waseda University Releases Podcast Season 2, Ep. 4 "Market Makers: The Politics of Market Design"

Assoc. Prof. Jack Seddon from the Faculty of Political Science and Economics uncovers “the hidden architecture of the global economy” in episode 4.

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waseda University released the fourth episode, “Market Makers: The Politics of Market Design”, of season two of its English language podcast series “Rigorous Research, Real Impact” on November 4, 2025. All podcast episodes are available for free on Spotify Apple Podcasts , Amazon Music, and YouTube Episode 4: “Market Makers: The Politics of Market Design”Episode 4 features an engaging conversation with Associate Professor Jack Seddon from the Faculty of Political Science and Economics. Hosted by Fabian, a PhD student at Waseda’s Graduate School of Economics, this episode uncovers “the hidden architecture of the global economy.” Prof. Seddon shares insights from his research on the London Metal Exchange, revealing how global markets are shaped not only by economic forces but also by deep political struggles and institutional design. The discussion also delves into Prof. Seddon’s personal journey from capital markets lawyer to academic researcher, his experience working in Japan, and what makes the Faculty of Political Science and Economics’ English-based degree programs a unique place to study international political economy.About Season 2Season two features eight knowledgeable Waseda researchers casually conversing with Waseda PhD students about their recent, rigorously conducted research in the humanities/social sciences, their thoughts on working in Japan at Waseda, and the merits of the English-based degree programs they are a part of. Short 15-minutes episodes will cover a range of themes that include translanguaging in the Japanese sociolinguistic context, legendary game designer Hideo Kojima, and hybrid peacebuilding. It’s the perfect choice for international listeners considering attending university in Japan, current students contemplating further study in graduate school, and researchers looking to make the move to Japan and work for a university that stresses the importance of interdisciplinary approaches.Episode Release ScheduleOne episode released every two weeks.*Please note the schedule is subject to change.■Episode 5（Release date: 2025/11/18）：Associate Professor Megumi Kagawa (Faculty of Social Sciences)—“Hybrid Peacebuilding: Local Voices in Conflict Resolution”■Episode 6（Release date: 2025/12/2）：Associate Professor Pau Pitarch (Faculty of Letters, Arts and Sciences)—“Authors, Abnormality, and Identity in Modern Japan”■Episode 7（Release date: 2025/12/16）:Professor Alex Coad (Faculty of Commerce)—“University vs. Corporate Startups: A Tale of Two Entrepreneurial Paths”About Waseda UniversityWaseda University currently offers English-based degree programs at 6 of its undergraduate schools and 15 of its graduate schools. According to the 2024 Japan Student Service Organization’s report, Waseda welcomes the highest number of international students per year in Japan. Additionally, in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 Waseda placed in the top 100 in the world in the broad subject areas of Arts & Humanities (rank #65) and Social Sciences & Management (rank #99).

Waseda University Podcasts: "Rigorous Research, Real Impact" Season 2, Ep. 4 Teaser

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.