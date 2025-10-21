Tokyo's Waseda Uni. Releases Podcast Season 2, Ep. 3 'Social Construction of Territorial Disputes in Northeast Asia'

Professor Alexander Bukh discusses his award-winning research on territorial disputes in Northeast Asia.

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waseda University released episode three, “Social Construction of Territorial Disputes in Northeast Asia”, of season two of its English language podcast series “Rigorous Research, Real Impact” on October 21, 2025. All podcast episodes are available for free on Spotify Apple Podcasts , Amazon Music, and YouTube Episode 3: “Social Construction of Territorial Disputes in Northeast Asia”In the third episode of season two of Waseda University's podcast series Rigorous Research, Real Impact, our PhD student host Peter interviews Professor Alexander Bukh about his award-winning research on territorial disputes in Northeast Asia. Professor Bukh explains how these disputes—like those over Dokdo/Takeshima and the Northern Territories—are not just political or historical conflicts but are socially constructed through national identity narratives shaped by non-state actors. He also shares insights into his own academic journey, the unique research environment at Waseda, and how his seminars at the Graduate School of Asia-Pacific Studies encourage students to critically engage with issues of nationalism and international relations in the region.About Season 2Season two features eight knowledgeable Waseda researchers casually conversing with Waseda PhD students about their recent, rigorously conducted research in the humanities/social sciences, their thoughts on working in Japan at Waseda, and the merits of the English-based degree programs they are a part of. Short 15-minutes episodes will cover a range of themes that include translanguaging in the Japanese sociolinguistic context, legendary game designer Hideo Kojima, and hybrid peacebuilding. It’s the perfect choice for international listeners considering attending university in Japan, current students contemplating further study in graduate school, and researchers looking to make the move to Japan and work for a university that stresses the importance of interdisciplinary approaches.Episode Release ScheduleOne episode released every two weeks.*Please note the schedule is subject to change.■Episode 4（Release date: 2025/11/04）：Associate Professor Jack Seddon (Faculty of Political Science and Economics)—“Market Makers: The Politics of Market Design”■Episode 5（Release date: 2025/11/18）：Associate Professor Megumi Kagawa (Faculty of Social Sciences)—“Hybrid Peacebuilding: Local Voices in Conflict Resolution■Episode 6（Release date: 2025/12/2）：Associate Professor Pau Pitarch (Faculty of Letters, Arts and Sciences)—“Authors, Abnormality, and Identity in Modern Japan”About Waseda UniversityWaseda University currently offers English-based degree programs at 6 of its undergraduate schools and 15 of its graduate schools. According to the 2024 Japan Student Service Organization’s report, Waseda welcomes the highest number of international students per year in Japan. Additionally, in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 Waseda placed in the top 100 in the world in the broad subject areas of Arts & Humanities (rank #65) and Social Sciences & Management (rank #99).

