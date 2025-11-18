Tokyo's Waseda University Releases Podcast Season 2, Ep. 5 "Hybrid Peacebuilding: Local Voices in Conflict Resolution"

Assoc. Prof. Megumi Kagawa discusses the concept of hybrid peacebuilding and the challenges of translating national peace agreements into local realities.

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waseda University released the fifth episode, “Hybrid Peacebuilding: Local Voices in Conflict Resolution”, of season two of its English language podcast series “Rigorous Research, Real Impact” on November 18, 2025. All podcast episodes are available for free on Spotify Apple Podcasts , Amazon Music, and YouTube Episode 5: “Hybrid Peacebuilding: Local Voices in Conflict Resolution”The fifth episode of season two, hosted once again by Graduate School of Economics PhD student Fabian, welcomes Associate Professor Megumi Kagawa from Waseda’s Faculty of Social Sciences, whose research focuses on community-driven approaches to sustainable peace. Drawing on her extensive experience in the Bangsamoro peace process in the Southern Philippines, Professor Kagawa discusses the concept of hybrid peacebuilding, the challenges of translating national peace agreements into local realities, and Japan’s evolving role in fostering peace and social innovation in Asia. The conversation also explores Waseda’s Transnational and Interdisciplinary Studies in Social Innovation (TAISI) program, an English-based degree program where students from around the world engage in hands-on learning, dialogue, and fieldwork that bridge theory and practice in conflict resolution.About Season 2Season two features eight knowledgeable Waseda researchers casually conversing with Waseda PhD students about their recent, rigorously conducted research in the humanities/social sciences, their thoughts on working in Japan at Waseda, and the merits of the English-based degree programs they are a part of. Short 15-minutes episodes will cover a range of themes that include translanguaging in the Japanese sociolinguistic context, legendary game designer Hideo Kojima, and hybrid peacebuilding. It’s the perfect choice for international listeners considering attending university in Japan, current students contemplating further study in graduate school, and researchers looking to make the move to Japan and work for a university that stresses the importance of interdisciplinary approaches.Episode Release ScheduleOne episode released every two weeks.*Please note the schedule is subject to change.■Episode 6（Release date: 2025/12/2）：Associate Professor Pau Pitarch (Faculty of Letters, Arts and Sciences)—“Authors, Abnormality, and Identity in Modern Japan”■Episode 7（Release date: 2025/12/16）:Professor Alex Coad (Faculty of Commerce)—“University vs. Corporate Startups: A Tale of Two Entrepreneurial Paths”■Episode 8（Release date: 2026/1/13）：Professor Yuhee Jung (Faculty of Social Sciences)—“Institutionalized Socialization: How Companies Help Newcomers Belong”About Waseda UniversityWaseda University currently offers English-based degree programs at 6 of its undergraduate schools and 15 of its graduate schools. According to the 2024 Japan Student Service Organization’s report, Waseda welcomes the highest number of international students per year in Japan. Additionally, in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 Waseda placed in the top 100 in the world in the broad subject areas of Arts & Humanities (rank #65) and Social Sciences & Management (rank #99).

Season 2, Episode 5 Teaser

