MPD Makes Arrest in Southeast Weapons Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who pointed a gun at two people in Southeast.

On Friday, October 31st, 2025, at approximately 7:08pm, Sixth District officers responded to the 1400 block of 18th Place Southeast for reports of a person with a gun. Upon arrival the victims reported that the suspect approached them and accused the victims of not being from the neighborhood. The suspect began yelling and then brandished and pointed a handgun at the victims. The suspect fled as police arrived.

While police remained on the scene to investigate, the suspect returned and was detained. As a result of the on-scene investigation, 42-year-old Michael Huffman, of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun – Pointing)

CCN: 25165876

