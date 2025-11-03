MPD Makes Arrest in Southeast Weapons Offense
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who pointed a gun at two people in Southeast.
On Friday, October 31st, 2025, at approximately 7:08pm, Sixth District officers responded to the 1400 block of 18th Place Southeast for reports of a person with a gun. Upon arrival the victims reported that the suspect approached them and accused the victims of not being from the neighborhood. The suspect began yelling and then brandished and pointed a handgun at the victims. The suspect fled as police arrived.
While police remained on the scene to investigate, the suspect returned and was detained. As a result of the on-scene investigation, 42-year-old Michael Huffman, of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun – Pointing)
CCN: 25165876
###
