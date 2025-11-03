MPD Makes Arrest in 2024 Child Death
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a child death which occurred in Southeast.
On Wednesday, May 8th, 2024, First District officers responded to the 1400 block of L Street Southeast for reports of an unconscious child. Upon arrival officers discovered a juvenile female, unconscious and unresponsive. The child was transported to a local hospital where, after all life saving measures failed, was pronounced dead. The DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that the manner of death was a Homicide.
The victim has been identified as 3-year-old Zy’Onne Forney, of Southeast.
On Monday, November 3, 2025, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF), located and arrested 31-year-old James Crawley, of Southeast. Crawley was transported to MPD’s Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder – Felony Murder and Cruelty to Children pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant. The detectives’ investigation confirmed the offense was domestic in nature.
CCN: 24069080
###
