MPD Arrests Southeast Carjacking Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who was involved in an unarmed carjacking in Southeast.

On Saturday, October 25th, 2025, at approximately 4:18am, Seventh District officers responded to the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue Southeast for reports of a carjacking. Upon arrival, the victim was attempting to get out of her vehicle when an unknown suspect approached her, opened her door, and demanded she get out. When the victim refused, the suspect physically pulled the victim out of the car. The suspect then jumped into the vehicle and fled the scene.

Later that day, Seventh District officers located the vehicle occupied in the 2600 block of Bowen Road Southeast. As a result of the on-scene investigation, the occupant, 24-year-old Jamari Prophet, of Southeast, DC, was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and two outstanding bench warrants from DC Superior Court. As a result of the detective’s investigation, Prophet was also charged with Unarmed Carjacking pursuant to a DC Superior Court warrant.



CCN: 25162342

###