MPD Searching for Suspect in a Felony Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect who assaulted a woman in Northwest.



On Saturday, November 1, 2025, at approximately 12:25 a.m., the victim and their friends were exiting a train at the Archives-Navy Memorial-Penn Quarter Station in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest, when they were approached by a group of individuals who were making fun of their Halloween costumes. One of the individuals approached the victim from behind and struck them multiple times in the back of the head causing them to lose consciousness. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:





Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25166044